LAMB Theatre opens for its 41st season

“I can’t tell you how excited I was,” Diana Wooley, executive director, said as Lamb Theatre opened its doors again.
Wooley is grateful to everyone at LAMB Theatre for putting together their first show of the season, "Outside Mullingar." It's the company's first live show in months.
Wooley said it was originally scheduled earlier this year, but was postponed twice.
Lamb Theatre had to cancel the rest of its last season as well, so its personnel had to find ways to stay active in the community.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff online,” Wooley said. “We've been keeping our presence pretty high.”
To be face to face again, Wooley said, is different for everyone. The actors were pulled away from each other and couldn’t get together in person for months.
Wooley said the company evolved into a new normal. Now, everyone is excited to perform again.
“It's exciting to be back on stage, but COVID-19 sure makes everything different,” said Pamela Barry, one of the actors and the vice president of the LAMB Arts LTD board of directors.
Barry said when they started rehearsing, everyone knew that their blocking allowed for some distancing. They have rehearsed wearing masks.
“After the first rehearsal, all four of the actors said ‘this feels different,’” Wooley said. “And it really does in a good way.”
All the actors, including Barry, are doing what they can to stay safe outside the theater to prevent everyone from getting sick.
“I guess you can say humans can adapt whether they want to or not,” Wooley said.
Wooley knows that while LAMB Theatre is ready to reopen, the audience might not be comfortable with coming to see their shows. As a result, the shows will also be streamed.
Online programs will continue but there will be a limited number for in-person classes.
Wooley said this gives participants some sense of community, so even if people are enjoying the shows, online LAMB Theatre is still present.
“It kind of brings us back to normalcy,” Wooley said. "The shows we chose are very uplifting. They're going to be great for the heart and great for the mind."
Wooley said the theater wanted to be able to reopen for the community to help provide funds for their new location that will be at 625 Douglas St.
