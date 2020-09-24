LAMB Theatre opens for its 41st season

“After the first rehearsal, all four of the actors said ‘this feels different,’” Wooley said. “And it really does in a good way.”

All the actors, including Barry, are doing what they can to stay safe outside the theater to prevent everyone from getting sick.

“I guess you can say humans can adapt whether they want to or not,” Wooley said.

Wooley knows that while LAMB Theatre is ready to reopen, the audience might not be comfortable with coming to see their shows. As a result, the shows will also be streamed.

Online programs will continue but there will be a limited number for in-person classes.

Wooley said this gives participants some sense of community, so even if people are enjoying the shows, online LAMB Theatre is still present.

“It kind of brings us back to normalcy,” Wooley said. "The shows we chose are very uplifting. They're going to be great for the heart and great for the mind."

Wooley said the theater wanted to be able to reopen for the community to help provide funds for their new location that will be at 625 Douglas St.

