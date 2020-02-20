Lamb Theatre presents all-singing, all-dancing 'Broadway Inside Out'

On a typically frenetic Tuesday evening, LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., was buzzing with activity.
In the main stage, a group of actors were deep in rehearsal for a series of one-act plays, while on the second floor of the former Webster Elementary School, there were singers and dancers learning choreography from Donny Short.
While the one-act plays were designed to showcase the accomplishments of high school intern Bonnie Schuur, the musical numbers will be a part of a special fundraising event for the 501(c)3 nonprofit theater.
"Broadway Inside Out" will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd.
In addition to a show, emceed by Dave Madsen of Morningside College, the Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller, KMEG-TV meteorologist Katie Nickolaou and featuring appearances by LAMB performers, hor d'oeuvres will be served, a cash bar will be available and a live auction will be accepting bids.
All of the proceeds will be going toward the "625 Project."
Russ Wooley, who along with his wife Diana, co-founded LAMB, said $11.5 million is needed to move the theater from its current location to a historic locale in downtown Sioux City.
Constructed in 1909, the now-vacant building at 625 Douglas St. was a theater before becoming the home of American Legion Post 64.
At the height of the big band era, the cavernous facility was purchased and operated as the Tomba Ballroom. However, from 1956 to 2017, it served as the broadcast studio for TV station KCAU.
"There's a lot of history in this building," Russ Wooley said. "I think it can once again become a cultural jewel for downtown Sioux City."
He acknowledged the project still has a long way to go but all donations will be doubled thanks to a generous $250,000 challenge grant from the Gilchrist Foundation.
"We're lucky to be in a community that continue to value the fine arts," Diana Wooley said. "That is so important."
Both veteran actors and directors, the Wooleys established LAMB as a dinner theater in 1979. With the help of friends Marvin and Frances Kline, the couple moved LAMB to its current 417 Market St. location in 1986.
You have free articles remaining.
Three years later, LAMB began offering theater education. In 1999, the name was changed to The LAMB School of Theatre & Music.
Now midway through its 40th season, LAMB has produced nearly 300 plays and musicals, had several world premieres of new works and has presented five in-house original musicals.
For the last 30 years, LAMB Ewe-niversity summer camps and classes has provided more than 16,000 Siouxland students to experience art education classes.
Also over that time, LAMB simply overgrew its Market Street home.
Architectural drawing of the "625 Project" show the new theater will have a facade that is a facsimile to the 1909 building.
"It will be gorgeous and will serve our needs for many years to come," Russ Wooley said.
But don't expect the new facilities to be as oversized as theaters like Sioux City's Orpheum.
"LAMB benefits from intimacy," Diana Wooley said. "It gives audiences a unique experience."
Russ Wooley nodded his head in agreement.
"Many people have never gone to live theater before," he said. "At LAMB, audience are only feet away from the actors. That's a big part of appeal of our Market Street theater. It will carry over to 625 Douglas."
Well, what about "Broadway Inside Out," which includes comedy, music and audience participation?
"This show is just fun," Diana Wooley said. "We did a show called 'Backwards Broadway' as a fundraiser last year. 'Broadway Inside Out' will be even funnier."
With shows rehearsing inside Market Street at the same time, Russ Wooley is positive Sioux City will rally around LAMB.
"Every city needs a theater where local talent can flourish," he said. "This is what LAMB will be for Sioux City."