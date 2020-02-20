Lamb Theatre presents all-singing, all-dancing 'Broadway Inside Out'

At the height of the big band era, the cavernous facility was purchased and operated as the Tomba Ballroom. However, from 1956 to 2017, it served as the broadcast studio for TV station KCAU.

"There's a lot of history in this building," Russ Wooley said. "I think it can once again become a cultural jewel for downtown Sioux City."

He acknowledged the project still has a long way to go but all donations will be doubled thanks to a generous $250,000 challenge grant from the Gilchrist Foundation.

"We're lucky to be in a community that continue to value the fine arts," Diana Wooley said. "That is so important."

Both veteran actors and directors, the Wooleys established LAMB as a dinner theater in 1979. With the help of friends Marvin and Frances Kline, the couple moved LAMB to its current 417 Market St. location in 1986.

Three years later, LAMB began offering theater education. In 1999, the name was changed to The LAMB School of Theatre & Music.

Now midway through its 40th season, LAMB has produced nearly 300 plays and musicals, had several world premieres of new works and has presented five in-house original musicals.