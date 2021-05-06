Le Mars Community Theatre presents production in a very historic setting

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Postal Playhouse, the longtime home of the Le Mars Community Theatre, is known for its high ceilings, big windows and tile floors.
But the 107-year-old building that formerly housed the Le Mars U.S. Post Office also featured a compact theater and small stage.
"At the Postal Playhouse, actors could almost touch the audience and the audience could literally prop their feet onto the stage," Pete Laskie, a veteran Le Mars Community Theatre director, suggested.
During normal times, this sense of intimacy made plays presented at the Ice Cream Capital of the World unique.
However, in the age of COVID, such cramped conditions made theater-going unsafe.
Which is why "Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent" -- the Le Mars Community Theatre's first production in more than a year-and-a-half -- will be performed at the Plymouth County Historical Museum.
Located inside a 116-year-old building at 335 First Ave. S.W., the Historical Museum was actually the site of Le Mars' Central High School.
When "Jake Revolver" is presented for four shows, running from Thursday through Sunday, it will on the same stage that held countless school assemblies and in the gymnasium that saw plenty of basketball hoop action during a big chunk of the 20th century.
"The Historical Museum may not have the same acoustics or the stage lighting we have at the Postal Playhouse," Laskie, who is directing "Jake Revolver," explained. "But it does offer plenty of social distancing."
He isn't kidding.
Eventually, theater-goers will have a choice of sitting on chairs that will be set up on what used to be a basketball court. Or they can go "old school" by sitting in bleachers.
Acting on a very different stage may be challenging for Joe Ouradnik, who plays the titular role in "Jake Revolver."
"At the Postal Playhouse, the shows were so intimate," Ouradnik, who is a corporate job trainer during the day, admitted. "For this show, we need to go big in order to match the stage."
Luckily, "Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent" may be the perfect vehicle for outsized performances.
A parody of steamy 1940s crime noir melodramas, Matthew Konkel's script double crosses and triple crosses in a show set during a live broadcast of a radio program. With a cast of actors who portraying characters who are portraying actors, "Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent" is like when "Get Smart" meets "The Naked Gun" meets "War of the Worlds."
Le Mars Community Theatre newcomer Tracie Ritz was given the plum role of detective agency secretary Emmy Award.
"Emmy's in love with Jake Revolver," Ritz explained. "Everybody sees it, with the exception of Jake, of course."
Indeed, he only has eyes for a femme fatale portrayed by Angela Riedeman.
"I actually play a character named Angel Fatale, so it may be obvious to everyone -- with the exception of Jake -- what my intentions are," Riedeman said with a laugh.
Perhaps, "Jake Revolver" will wise up if he had the private counsel of a judge from Iowa's Third Judicial District. Surprisingly, Jeffrey A. Neary, who holds that position in reality, happens to be in the cast.
Actually, Neary, a Le Mars Community Theatre stalwart, plays three parts in the play.
"There are a few of the cast members who play multiple parts," he said. "That will keep things interesting."
So, isn't it time-consuming for a magistrate like Neary to play part-time actor?
"Not when acting is so much fun," he said, smiling. "Having the theater be closed due to COVID was bad and I missed being on stage."
On the other hand, "Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent" will mark the acting debut of Denny Callahan, who recently retired after a 50-year career as a sports announcer at KLEM Radio.
"Since I'm playing the part of a radio announcer, they figured I couldn't mess that up," he said, chuckling. "I'll be in a little announcer booth, separate from everyone else.
"I think they're trying to tell me that I have a face best suited for radio and not for the stage," Callahan said with a shrug.
"I'm sure that will be a selling point for some longtime Le Mars residents," Margaret Britton said. "They get to see our play, but they can see it at their old school."
Britton is the producer of "Jake Revolver: Freeland Secret Agent," along with Danna Schuster, who is the Community Theatre's board president.
"Having to cancel last year's season was sad," Schuster said. "Bringing back live shows -- even in a limited fashion -- was so important this year."
While the remainder of the Le Mars Community Theatre will likely be performed at large sites similar to the Plymouth County Historical Museum until the end of the year, she is keeping her fingers crossed that a return to the Postal Playhouse will be in the cards in 2022.
Allowing for that, slapstick shows like "Jake Revolver" probably fare better on a larger stage.
"'Jake Revolver' requires big performances to match the setting," Riedeman said in real femme fatale mode. "After all, this show is about as subtle as a slap in the face."