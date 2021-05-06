Le Mars Community Theatre presents production in a very historic setting

"Emmy's in love with Jake Revolver," Ritz explained. "Everybody sees it, with the exception of Jake, of course."

Indeed, he only has eyes for a femme fatale portrayed by Angela Riedeman.

"I actually play a character named Angel Fatale, so it may be obvious to everyone -- with the exception of Jake -- what my intentions are," Riedeman said with a laugh.

Perhaps, "Jake Revolver" will wise up if he had the private counsel of a judge from Iowa's Third Judicial District. Surprisingly, Jeffrey A. Neary, who holds that position in reality, happens to be in the cast.

Actually, Neary, a Le Mars Community Theatre stalwart, plays three parts in the play.

"There are a few of the cast members who play multiple parts," he said. "That will keep things interesting."

So, isn't it time-consuming for a magistrate like Neary to play part-time actor?

"Not when acting is so much fun," he said, smiling. "Having the theater be closed due to COVID was bad and I missed being on stage."

On the other hand, "Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent" will mark the acting debut of Denny Callahan, who recently retired after a 50-year career as a sports announcer at KLEM Radio.