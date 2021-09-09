Le Mars Community Theatre takes on 'Master of Suspense' in unique stage play

"It was very common for movies to be adapted for the radio," Scholten said. "In addition to playing our announcer, Candice has been giving us suggestions on where to place microphones and on how actors should speak into their mics."

And make no mistake about it. Even though it was written for the stage, "Vintage Hitchcock" is also 1940s-era radio theater, complete with sound effects man Eddie McKee and a singing commercial or two.

"The show literally takes you back to the golden age of radio," Scholten said as actors, dressed in vintage suits, hats and gloves, make their way onto the stage.

"Vintage Hitchcock"'s unique format of three self-contained playlets, presented back-to-back-to-back, was challenging for Allison Hanson, an actress who appeared as a British mom, a brusque Irish cop and a small Cockney boy in different scenes in the same show.

"Since it's supposed to be a radio show, an actress can play a male and a female and get away with it," Hanson said. "I just have to remember which accent goes with which character."

On the other hand, Trinity Brunsting was just playing female roles. However, one was British and the other one was Canadian.