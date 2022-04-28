'Mad Hatter' actors explain the enduring appeal of Lewis Carroll's classic characters

If you were hosting a shindig, would you invite a perpetually confused bunny, a narcoleptic dormouse, or the haughty Queen of Hearts?

Well, these over-the-top characters are on the guest list at "A Mad Hatters Tea Party," a fundraiser for Women Aware, a Sioux City-based advocacy, education and referral agency, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

The event, which will include games, a coloring contest, a catered lunch by Aggie's as well as actors representing characters from Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland," was the brainchild of organizer Gretchen Gondek.

"I think 'Alice in Wonderland' has enormous appeal for both children and adults," she explained.

That's because Carroll's novels, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass," as well as the countless move and stage adaptations has resonated with multiple generation of people.

"Everybody remembers the (1951) Walt Disney animated feature but the story's been told countless times," Gondek said. "I remember hearing about a 1930's live-action movie that had W.C. Fields and other actors in elaborate 'Alice in Wonderland'-related costumes."

For Meredith Malenosky, she recalled watching television versions from the 1980s and '90s.

Did these adaptations of Carroll's classic tales influence Malenosky's current portrayal of "Alice in Wonderland"'s March Hare?

"Not really," the veteran Community Theater actor said. "When I was 11 years old, I was cast as the March Hare in the children's theater version of the show. And, now, I'm playing the March Hare again as an adult."

Hopefully, Malenosky won't be typecast in parts meant for distractible carrot-eaters.

The same sentiment holds true for Sydney Siordia, who plays the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts.

"The great things about portraying the Queen of Hearts is the fact that nobody can complain about overacting," she explained. "If you're not hamming it up, you're not doing your job."

While she has seen the Disney version, Siordia much preferred director Tim Burton's more adult 2010 live action adaptation, that starred Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter.

"I asked (director) Benji Cotter if he wanted me to play the Disney version of the Queen or the Johnny Depp version," Siordia recalled. "Benji said the Johnny Depp version all the way."

This is because Cotter is also a fan of the more recent "Alice in Wonderland" film.

"You have to remember these characters are far from normal," Cotter, who is also playing the Mad Hatter, explained. "You really have to act out the insanity."

"In other words, you have to play the Mad Hatter as completely as mad as a hatter," he continued.

So, how do you play the girl who, literally, falls through the Looking Glass?

According to Addalai Burback, you have to play Alice as the voice of sanity in a world that is truly mad.

Already a regular in the Community Theatre's youth theater productions, Burback said she comes from a family of Disney fanatics who thought she was destined to play "Alice in Wonderland"'s titular character.

"My family always called me an 'Alice in training,'" she said.

Only this time, Alice -- and all of the other characters -- aren't following a script.

"Everything that we'll be doing at the Tea Party will be improvisation," Burback said. "I'm OK with that because I've taken (Cotter's) improv classes."

All this is possible since "Alice in Wonderland" characters are so entrenched in pop culture, Malenosky said.

"People know who the Mad Hatter or the Cheshire Cat or Tweedledee and Tweedledum, even if they've never seen the movies," she said. "That's how well known they are."

Which may turn out to be a double-edged sword, Cotter said.

"You're trying to match up with people's expectations or memories of what the characters are," he said. "With so many different versions of the Mad Hatter over the years, it will be impossible to meet everybody's expectation.

That means Cotter will essay the role of the Mad Hatter as the ultimate Mad Man. And when in doubt, just play Wonderland's mayor even madder.

"When the world's gone crazy," Cotter suggested as he made his way back to one clearly wacky tea party, "it is perfectly normal to go a bit mad."

