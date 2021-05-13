Middle School production of 'The Little Mermaid' comes with Hollywood seal of approval

“I studied for the role by watching the cartoon version of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ at least eight times,” she said.

That’s nothing compared to Henry Osborn, who plays Prince Eric, whose life was saved by Ariel.

“I’ve seen the movie many, many times,” the eighth-grader said. “And each time I’ve seen the movie, I’ve found to the prince to be dull.”

This is why Henry had made it his mission to give the good guy prince a bit of panache.

“You don’t expect cartoon characters to have depth,” Henry said. “But Ariel and Prince Eric went from nothing to lovey-dovey in a blink of an eye. I tried to make their relationship more relatable.”

Kaylee Baker, on the other hand, has no problem with her character’s motivation.

“I play the part of Ursula and Ursula’s a psycho,” the eighth-grader observed. “That’s all you need to know.”

Well, perhaps, we need a bit more info than that.

OK, Ursula is a sea witch who took Ariel’s voice in exchange for human legs. Plus she is determined to thwart any relationship Ariel might have with Eric.