Middle School production of 'The Little Mermaid' comes with Hollywood seal of approval

It is very unusual for the Weekender to devote any space to a middle school musical, but Holy Cross School’s production of “The Little Mermaid” has a unique connection to Hollywood.
You see “Disney’s The Little Mermaid: The Musical” is a stage adaptation of the 1989 Disney animated classic movie, “The Little Mermaid,” which was co-written and co-directed by Ron Clements, who is a 1971 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School graduate.
“(Clements) gave us (Heelan and Holy Cross) permission to produce ‘The Little Mermaid’ at a reduced royalty rate back in 2019,” explained Heelan choir director Gage Fenton.
Wait, he gave the school permission back in 2019? But it’s 2021! What happened!
In a word: COVID.
“We had already cast the musical last spring but had to cancel when the school closed down due to COVID-19 concerns,” Fenton said.
That means when the curtain rises for Holy Cross’ production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid: The Musical” for 7 p.m. shows on Thursday and Saturday at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, 1231 Grandview Blvd., it’ll only be one year behind schedule.
Hey, sorta like a real Hollywood production.
Well, at least, eighth-grader Abby Demers has had a long time to get into the character of Ariel, the mermaid princess of Atlantica.
“I studied for the role by watching the cartoon version of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ at least eight times,” she said.
That’s nothing compared to Henry Osborn, who plays Prince Eric, whose life was saved by Ariel.
“I’ve seen the movie many, many times,” the eighth-grader said. “And each time I’ve seen the movie, I’ve found to the prince to be dull.”
This is why Henry had made it his mission to give the good guy prince a bit of panache.
“You don’t expect cartoon characters to have depth,” Henry said. “But Ariel and Prince Eric went from nothing to lovey-dovey in a blink of an eye. I tried to make their relationship more relatable.”
Kaylee Baker, on the other hand, has no problem with her character’s motivation.
“I play the part of Ursula and Ursula’s a psycho,” the eighth-grader observed. “That’s all you need to know.”
Well, perhaps, we need a bit more info than that.
OK, Ursula is a sea witch who took Ariel’s voice in exchange for human legs. Plus she is determined to thwart any relationship Ariel might have with Eric.
“Ursula is all drama,” Kaylee said. “Or maybe all melodrama.”
“And Ariel is simply a free spirit,” Abby Demers said. “She is the exact opposite of Ursula.”
Ironically, Kaylee and Abby – onstage rivals – are actually best friends in real life.
Plus both of them feel a sense of responsibility to do justice to an animated feature the has been loved by at least two generations of movie fans.
“The stage version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ can’t be the same as cartoon version,” Abby said. “I think the stage adaptation opens up the story to include more voices and more characters.”
Which was why director Fenton was drawn to the musical.
“This is a production that can be enjoyed by the entire family,” he said. “Like my students, I first saw ‘The Little Mermaid’ when I was a kid. It holds up incredibly well.”
In addition, the property is even more significant because it came from the imagination of a Heelan alum, like Clements.
“We try to stay faithful to the show,” Fenton said.