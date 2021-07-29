Morningside stages a classic Shakespearean play

Third and, most important, this will mark the only time Clemens has ever directed a full-length Shakespearean play.

"I've directed scenes from Shakespeare in the past," he explained. "This is the first time I've tackled an entire Shakespeare play."

Not only that, but Clemens said his wife, a dramaturg, was given the none-too-enviable task of paring the three-hour-plus "A Midsummer Night's Dream" into a more manageable 90-minute show.

"Back in Shakespeare's time, audiences must've had longer attention spans," Clemens said. "Even I'd have trouble sitting through a three-hour play."

Another thing that has changed is language. This had initially worried Clemens when he was auditioning actors.

"I don't think Shakespeare had been performed locally for quite some time," he said. "I thought the language would be challenging to actors."

That would be true for actors, who had to convey the often archaic dialogue to audiences who were also not likely to be Elizabethan-era literate.

"You have to know the history in order to present it convincingly to an audience," Clemens said.