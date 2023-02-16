Less than a week before opening night, Erianah Austin still catches herself saying the word "Papa" with a Spanish dialect.

"In Spanish, you emphasize the second syllable in 'papa,'" she explained during a break in rehearsals. "However, I have to remember my character lives in Paris and the French pronounce 'papa' without any special emphasis."

Austin has the title role in "Amelie," a stage musical version of the 2001 French romantic comedy, which received five Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Foreign Language Film.

After runs on Broadway and London's West End, the musical adaptation of "Amelie" -- like the movie -- tells the quirky story of a young Parisian woman who is searching for human connections by performing random acts of kindness.

Morningside University's School of Visual and Performing Arts will present "Amelie the Musical," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee at the Klinger-Neal Theatre, 1501 Morningside Ave.

"Because of her mother's sudden death and her father's coldness, Amelie is living in a world of her own," Breanna Pierce said. "By performing acts of kindness, Amelie is inching closer to happiness.

Pierce, a Morningside senior who has performed in several past productions, is making her college directorial debut with "Amelie."

Similarly, Austin is making her debut as a leading lady in "Amelie."

"I've been in other productions but I've never had such a demanding role," she said.

Austin is sharing many of her scenes with Gabriel Ruiz, who is Nino, the object of Amelie's affections.

Though he is active in choirs, Ruiz is a relative newcomer to acting.

On the other hand, Nathaneal Roop is a veteran dramatic actor but had never appeared in a musical before.

"I'm comfortable, acting out a scene," Roop, who plays Amelie's neighbor Julian Dufayel, said. "Singing in a scene? Now, that's a new experience for me."

Roop credited Pierce for putting him at ease.

"Breanna is great," he said. "If I had a problem with a scene, she will help me work it out."

Austin nodded her head in agreement.

"I'm a dancer as well as a singer," she said. "If I want to convey some action physically, Breanna will help me incorporate it through my character."

Pierce, in turn, gave props to Noah Potterff, who serves as "Amelie's" musical director.

"While some people have seen the movie 'Amelie,' few people saw it on Broadway or in London's West End," Pierce said. "The Broadway version and the West End version of the show are very different. Noah was able to take elements from both shows, creating a seamless production."

The Klinger-Neal stage is divided into three major sections.

One section represented the Two Windmills Cafe, the offbeat restaurant where Amelie worked. The second spot was the storefront where Nino, a struggling artist, spent his day.

Stage left was a walkup staircase that led to Amelie's bedroom.

Pierce blocks off pierce of stage business on a set meant to represent Modern-day Paris.

Featuring a whimsical score that includes songs like "Tour De France," "There's No Place Like Gnome" and "Times are Hard for Dreamers," the musical version of "Amelie" brings the world of romantic comedy onto a college campus stage.

That's the hope of Pierce.

"When the opportunity for love presents itself, Amelie struggles to take the first step," she suggested.

But who knows? Love is always in the air in Paris, isn't it?

