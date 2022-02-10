New Stage Players raises the curtain for season of productions

If shopping was an Olympic sport, Kristy Tremayne would likely pick up a gold medal.

Then, she'd purchase the bronze and silver medal in fear of breaking up a set.

For Tremayne, becoming a shopaholic was an occupational hazard.

After all, she had spent her career as a youth drama coach for a variety of Siouxland schools as well as worked as a director, set designer and costumer for any number of community and independent theater group productions.

"I buy for a purpose," she explained. "A person never knows what sort of prop or costume a production will need."

This was especially true for New Stage Players, a South Sioux City-based community theater which Tremayne helped start in 2016.

Sioux City has always had a long history of locally produced theater, beginning with the Sioux City Community Theatre, whose history dates back nearly 75 years, as well as LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, which is currently in its 42nd season of operation.

"We started New Stage Players with the specific goal of getting more people involved in the performing arts in Northeast Nebraska," Tremayne said. "South Sioux City didn't have its own theater group and we felt there was a definite need for one on the Nebraska side of the (Missouri) river."

While New Stage Players fulfilled an artistic need in South Sioux City, the theatrical troupe didn't always have a physical home there.

"It became a running joke that every production we produced was on a 'new stage' because we were essentially homeless without a theater," Deb Morgan, a veteran theater director and longtime music educator, explained.

New Stage Players' initial offering of "Tony N' Tina's Wedding" was performed in a church gymnasium, while subsequent shows were staged at coffee shops, convention centers and school auditoriums.

It was only three years ago that New Stage Players moved to 3201 Dakota Ave., the site of a former South Sioux City elementary school.

"The City of South Sioux City knew how important the performing arts is for the quality of life in a community," Tremayne said. "They said if we were willing to invest plenty of sweat equity, they'd give us a favorable deal on the building."

The building, which does retain many of the trappings of its former purpose, brings back happy memories for Morgan.

"I began my career here as a music teacher in 1976," she said.

After it closed as an elementary school, the building housed special education classes and served other functions for the district before shutting more than decade ago.

"The property sat empty for nearly eight years," Tremayne noted.

"Well, it sat empty but it wasn't completely unused," Christine Wolf said. "The South Sioux City Police Department used the site for indoor training. When we were cleaning up, we found paintball shell casings all over the place."

Since taking up residence at the former school, Wolf, a longtime theater director, Tremayne and Morgan have been part of the team volunteering their DIY services while sprucing up the space.

"I didn't think I'd have to hone paint spraying skills at my age but I was more than happy to help out," Morgan said with a laugh.

In fact, the New Stage Players main theatrical space has an expansive stage plus enough seating for more than 90 attendees.

Looking out into the audience from the vantage point of the stage, Tremayne can't help but smile.

"The New Stage Players has only been around for more over five years," she said. "It's amazing to see how far we've come in spite of unexpected hurdles."

COVID?

"Yeah, COVID," Tremayne said. "The pandemic closed us down just as we were gaining momentum. But we persevered."

Not only that but the New Stage Players has found a niche by introducing theater to new types of audiences.

A few years ago, the group launched the New Stage Players Penguin Project, which focuses on giving individuals with developmental disabilities and special needs the opportunity to develop creative and social skills while working on a fully-realized musical production.

New Stage Players is also looking to present bilingual productions for audiences in which English is a second language.

"When we started New Stage Players, we didn't want it to peter out in a few years because some of us veterans got too tired to keep it going," Morgan said. "We wanted it to outlast us and grow so the next generation can take over."

Jess Sanders is part of that next generation of community theater volunteers.

A lifelong South Sioux Cityan and a 2005 South Sioux City Community High School graduate, she has been acting in community theater since she was 10.

"I've done theater all over Siouxland," Sanders said. "I am very happy that there is a new theater group in my hometown."

The New Stage Players recently announced its lineup of production for its 2022 season.

This summer, the group will produced "Shrek: The Musical." In October, the curtain will rise for "Annabelle Broom: the Unhappy Witch" and, for Christmas, "Church Basement Ladies: Away in the Basement" will finish off the year.

However, the season will begin with a bit of a revival.

"In April, we'll be doing 'Tony N' Tina's Wedding,' which was also our very first show," Tremayne said. "It's a good show that has withstood the test of time."

The same might be said for the New Stages Players.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.