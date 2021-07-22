One play, two directors, a handful of actors and every Brothers Grimm characters on a single stage

Which is why Sorensen and Cotter, both Community Theatre vets, began putting out calls for cast members more than two months ago.

"This is one of the few casts where there are no first-timers," Cotter said moments before a dress rehearsal. "The cast for this show is made up entirely of experienced actors."

That included Meredith Malenosky and Colin McCue, who play the part of "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" two competing narrators.

"My narrator is serious and by-the-book," Malenosky explained.

"While my narrator is more willing to let things slide a bit," McCue maintained.

OK, that may explained the presence of Briar Bottjen, who played the part of "Hansel & Gretel's" Hansel as a little boy who enjoys smoking Menthol cigarettes when he isn't munching on architecture.

"The Hansel in this play is bit different than in the fairy tale," he admitted.

Indeed, Bottjen will actually be playing as many as six other characters overs the course of the show.

"Well, we are working with a small cast and we do need to go through 209 different stories," Sorensen said. "That means everyone is expected to play multiple parts."