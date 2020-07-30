Pandemic Playlets bring out family acting skills

If you can't go to a play, why not create one?
That's the theory behind Lamb Theatre's latest fundraiser, Pandemic Playlets.
Diana Wooley, director at Lamb Theatre, said the organization wanted to do something to stay active in the community. So they decided to do a fundraiser that has nine families working together to create a video based on a well-known story.
Russ Wooley said they got the idea to do this fundraiser because they were forced to cancel their season and lost revenue due to the coronavirus.
He said it gave families something fun and creative to do while they were stuck at home.
The Pandemic Playlets completion took place between July 21-25. The nine families include the Todt family, the Retzlaff family, the Liberto family, the Scott-Gross family,the Iverson family, the Hexom family, the Harlan family, the Harder family and the Carlson family.
The winners was announced July 27. In first place was the Retzlaff Family for "The Boy Who Cried Wolf, The Musical." the second place winner was the Iverson Family and in third was the Hexom Family.
Families were eager to get involved, according to the Wooleys.
Russ Wooley said the public could watch these videos on YouTube and vote on their donation page. The videos are still available for vieweing.
The family who raised the most money will get a new grill. The second prize is an outdoor bowling set and the third prize is a gift certificate to Palmer Candy.
Diana Wooley said families had to perform a well-known story with props, costumes and backgrounds from their homes. All videos had to be about six minutes long, not including her introduction.
“We thought it was a wonderful idea,” Russ Wooley said. “And so far, it’s proved to be just that.”
“It’s been a great and fun project for us,” Diana Wooley added. “We’re creating family memories. A couple of the people I talked to who submitted a video said it was a memorable experience. That’s what we do in theater -- create wonderful memories.”
“It's something fun to do while you’re stuck at home,” Angela Iverson, one of the participants, said.
Pete Iverson said his family did a version of Goldilocks and the Three Bears that they based on “Drunk History.” He said their son, Evan Iverson, told the story while drinking apple juice, and he put his own spin on it. The other characters lip-synced the lines.
The Todt family said they wanted to be a part of this because their oldest son was in Lamb Theatre’s virtual camp. Branden Todt said his kids love being goofy and telling stories, so they wanted to give it a try.
“I think they were just excited to be able to perform in front of anything,” DJ Todt said.
The Todt family adapted the Three Billy Goats Gruff.
Russ Wooley said he hopes hopes Lamb Theatre will reopen for its 41st season on Sept. 18 with “Outside Mullingar.”
“It will be exciting and somewhat new and different," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!