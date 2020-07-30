Pandemic Playlets bring out family acting skills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you can't go to a play, why not create one?

That's the theory behind Lamb Theatre's latest fundraiser, Pandemic Playlets.

Diana Wooley, director at Lamb Theatre, said the organization wanted to do something to stay active in the community. So they decided to do a fundraiser that has nine families working together to create a video based on a well-known story.

Russ Wooley said they got the idea to do this fundraiser because they were forced to cancel their season and lost revenue due to the coronavirus.

He said it gave families something fun and creative to do while they were stuck at home.

The Pandemic Playlets completion took place between July 21-25. The nine families include the Todt family, the Retzlaff family, the Liberto family, the Scott-Gross family,the Iverson family, the Hexom family, the Harlan family, the Harder family and the Carlson family.

The winners was announced July 27. In first place was the Retzlaff Family for "The Boy Who Cried Wolf, The Musical." the second place winner was the Iverson Family and in third was the Hexom Family.

Families were eager to get involved, according to the Wooleys.