Postal Playhouse production glimpses a '50s era comedy variety show

LE MARS, Iowa -- In case you were wondering, yes, Bob Hill was on the stage of the Postal Playhouse wearing a dress shirt, tie, socks, sock garters, Oxford shoes and boxer shorts.

And no, the actor was not having a wardrobe malfunction.

"I play the part of Max Prince, who may be a bit crazy," Hill said, moments before a dress rehearsal of Le Mars Community Theatre's production of Neil Simon's "Laughter on the 23rd Floor."

Prince is also the fictional star of a TV comedy-variety show, circa 1953. The eccentric Prince was based on the legendary Sid Caesar, whom Simon worked for, writing such classic series as "Your Show of Shows" and the "Caesar Hour."

So, what the heck happened to Hill's pants? You'll just have to see "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," which runs Monday through April 10, at the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. N.E., to find out.

The farce, which is set entirely inside a writer's room, depicts the behind-the-scenes struggles associated with producing a live weekly comedy show.

Even though "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" will mark Jeff Neary's directorial debut, the man in charge is used to high-pressure situations, courtesy of his day job.

He has been an Iowa District Court Judge for more than 20 years. But here, he is offering advice, not verdicts.

"Since the show is set inside of an office, which is divided into a work place and a living place, I'm not directing as much as I'm recommending stage business," Neary explained. "Having the actors refill their coffee cups on occasion or cross the boardroom table to a couch makes the action seem more natural."

One character who was completely overhauled by Neary was the character of Ira.

"In Simon's original play, Ira was a man," Neary said. "In our version, Ira Prince is a woman, whose real name is Irene but everybody calls her Ira."

"Ira is a neurotic hypochondriac and her coworkers hate her," actor Renae Buss said, jokingly. "It was perfect casting for me."

To be fair, Prince doesn't hate Ira. In fact, he doesn't even realize she's a female.

"My character calls Ira a 'he' thorough out most of the play," Hill noted. "I'm afraid Max Prince isn't the most observant of people."

Taking everything into contest, female comedy writers during the golden age of television were not very common, according to Elizabeth Odor, who plays Carol Wyman.

"Carol is used to being the only woman in the writer's room," she said.

Indeed, there is a lot of misogyny and sexism going to in the writer's room, especially where Milt Fields is concerned.

"Milt always has a quick one-liner whenever he has to juggle a wife and a mistress," said his portrayer Ryan Odor.

While "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" is a typical Neil Simon comedy, it doesn't shy away from subjects like feminism, McCarthyism and television's desire to cater to the lowest common denominator.

Plus, Neary said, set designers are doing everything they can to ensure period accuracy from vintage typewriters to the ashtrays situated around the set.

"We'll even have a mock-up of the original NBC logo, pre-peacock," he said. "That's because Max Prince's show was definitely pre-color."

The most significant thing that Hill had to eliminate was his goatee.

"Jeff told me that TV stars were clean-shaven back in the day and he was right," Hill said. "You never saw Sid Caesar or Jackie Gleason with a beard. Comedians were more formal back then."

During the day, Hill is the maintenance manager for a retirement community. But for the past three-and-a-half years, he has appeared in eight Le Mars Community Theatre productions.

"You can call me a late bloomer," he said. "I didn't start acting until I was 56 years old and I've been making up for lost time ever since."

Perhaps, Hill can give some pointers to Buss, who is making her acting debut as Ira.

"On the one hand, I'm scared to death," Buss said. "On the other hand, I'm having fun. By showtime, I'll be fine."

For Ryan and Elizabeth Odor, "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" will mark the couple's first appearance at the Le Mars Community Theatre.

"Both Beth and I have acted in shows when we lived in Spencer, Iowa," Ryan Odor said.

"When we moved to Hinton, Ryan and I wanted to become involved in the community theater," Beth Odor, who is the minister for the Hinton United Methodist Church, explained. "It's been a wonderful experience."

Over the course of his theatrical career, Neary has acted in comedies, dramas, musicals, you name it.

But he never thought about directing.

"I didn't think about it because I enjoyed being on stage too much," he explained. "Having said that, this has been a nice change of pace. I've liked it a lot."

