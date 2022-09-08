Rock and roll freak show coming to The Marquee

Remember when your mom told to never run with scissors in your hand?

Well, not only did Willow Lauren ignored her mother's advice, she makes a point of playing with all things that are, well, pointy.

A star with "Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow," Lauren is one of the few women in the world who swallows swords and regurgitates razor blades.

Along with daredevil Short E. Dangerous, stuntman Eric Ross, juggler Lucian Fuller and ringmaster Bryce "The Govna" Graves," Lauren will be a part of the Sideshow coming to The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Lauren took a few minutes between sword swallowing to answer a few questions.

Usually when a circus comes to town, people expect it be wholesome. I'm guessing the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow isn't that type of circus, is it?

"Hellzapoppin is (what happens when) a traditional circus and sideshow, slapstick, vaudeville and Southern Baptists got together with rock and roll, gave birth to a glorious, two-headed baby who performs death-defying acts."

In Hellzapoppin, you're pushing your mind and body beyond the possible. How do you prep for that?

"As we like to to say in jest, 'It's all mind over matter. We don't mind, so it really doesn't matter.' (All of the sideshow performers) know of we believe it, we can achieve it. We all have our own routines to get us in the right head space. This isn't just a job for us. This is a lifestyle. It doesn't what is going on off stage. The moment that the intro starts, we are ready to do what we love and share this dying art form with the masses."

Hellzapoppin combines a circus sideshow with rock and roll. What is your ultimate rock and roll fantasy?

"Oh man, we have been so fortunate to have graced the same stages on tour and at festivals with some of the most amazing bands and musicians in the world. The ultimate rock and roll fantasy would have to be a rock tour under the big top. It would be a dream come true."