'Shrek The Musical' brings out the ogre in everyone

Charlie Weinmeister has his ogre-in-training growl down pat.

That's important since the 7-year-old actor is deep in rehearsals for the New Stage Players production of "Shrek The Musical," a live stage production of the classic 2001 animated movie "Shrek."

Charlie, a Loess Hills Elementary School second grader, will make his theatrical debut as "Baby Shrek" in the show that will be presented Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at the South Sioux City Middle School, 3625 G Street in South Sioux City.

"Charlie actually cried when he auditioned for his part," mom Katie Weinmeister admitted. "Charlie had always been a quiet kid and he wasn't used to performing, especially in a cast, which was mostly made up of grown-ups."

Over time, Charlie has acclimated himself well in a role that requires acting, singing, dancing and, of course, scaring the bejesus out of the fairytale creatures who populate the Kingdom of Duloc.

"I play the baby version of Shrek while (Parker Wolf) plays the grown-up Shrek," Charlie said as the two actors compared ogre-like howls outside of Shrek's swampy shack.

Director Kristy Tremayne can't help but smile when talking about "Shrek's" youngest cast member.

"Charlie has done a terrific job and the entire cast has taken him under their wings," she explained.

To show his appreciation, Charlie has created original artwork featuring many of "Shrek's" best-known characters.

"Charlie gave this drawing to me," Tremayne said, showing off a pen-and-marker illustration of Shrek's "Let Your Freak Flag Fly" flag. "I think it's adorable."

Indeed, Charlie's artwork is serving as an inspiration for other cast members.

"I'm asking everyone to draw their favorite fairytale characters," Tremayne said. "During the run of 'Shrek,' we'll be selling the art and the proceeds will be going toward New Stage Players Penguin Project."

A few years ago, Tremayne helped launch the theater group's Penguin Project, which focuses on giving individuals with developmental disabilities and special needs the opportunity to develop creative and social skills while working on fully realized musical productions.

Since it was established, New Stage Players Penguin Project has staged "Annie" and "Willie Wonka Jr." with casts consisting of both able-bodied and special needs performers.

Charlie, himself, is being tested for autism, his mom said.

Luckily, his newfound enthusiasm for acting is bringing out a different side of Charlie's personality.

The young actor has made many friends in the cast of "Shrek."

That includes Cody Juffer, the actor playing the part of Lord Farquaad, the evil ruler of Duloc.

"I think Charlie likes me because we're the same size on stage," Juffer, who perform the role of the diminutive Farquaad while walking on his knees, explained with a laugh.

Charlie has also befriended Jessica Sanders, who plays two disparate parts in the play.

"I play Mama Ogre, who is Shrek's mom, plus I play the Wicked Witch," she said with a chuckle. "Both characters have green faces, so that helps."

However, Sanders does have to make a fast, off-stage transformation at the start of the show.

"I have three minutes to change from Shrek's mom to the Wicked Witch," she said. "Thank goodness for wigs and breakaway costumes."

While Charlie is only playing the role of Baby Shrek in the New Stage Players show, he is also appearing as a cast member in "Dr. Doolittle Jr.," which was finishing a short run at the Sioux City Community Theatre.

"When asked about his favorite things to do, Charlie rates acting and art in the top spots.

OK, how about school? Is he excited about going back to school?

Well, Charlie nodded his head no, though his mom said he excels in math.

During a dress rehearsal a week before opening night, Charlie knows all of his lines.

This was apparent when he, Sanders and Alex Fox (playing Papa Ogre) sang "Big Bright Beautiful World" in "Shrek's" opening scene.

It was also clear that Charlie was firmly in character when he terrified a group of Fairyland Creatures.

"I like to growl," he said. "I know how to growl."