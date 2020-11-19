Sioux City artists give classic poem a musical Facebook makeover in time for the holidays

"Each person contributed a video of their song and I'll edit it into a package," he said.

Easy-peasy, right? Well, not exactly.

"Everybody wasn't as comfortable with video as me," Short allowed. "Some of them needed help."

Luckily, Short already had a good relationship with Tracy Bennett, the assistant director with the Encounter Center.

"When I first moved to Sioux City, I danced with Ballet Sioux, which Tracy was also involved," he explained. "As soon as I said this show would be like the old 'Holiday Spectaculars' that Ballet Sioux used to be, Tracy immediately got it."

For instance, when the poem started: "'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house; Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse" would be a perfect spot to plug in a performance of "Silent Night."

"It was just a matter of going through every part of the poem and segue into a song that would set the appropriate mood," Strong said.

So, what part will Short play? He'll be both a narrator as well as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Um...does Rudolph actually make an appearance in "A Visit from St. Nicholas?"