Sioux City Community Theatre presents heartwarming holiday show

Meredith Malenosky has been acting in Sioux City Community Theatre (SCCT) productions for more than 20 years.

Now, the 24-year-old is co-directing her first play with veteran director Benji Cotter.

So, what stage direction was Malenosky giving to child actor Harriet Anderson, moments before a rehearsal for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever?"

"Meredith is teaching me the proper technique when it comes to pretending to smoke a cigar on stage," Harriet explained. "My character smokes and swears in this show."

OK, something tells us that this isn't going to be any traditional Christmas play.

Based on Barbara Robinson's children's novel, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," the play revolves around the six rambunctious Herdman kids, who are, yes, known to smoke, cuss, shoplift and drink jug wine.

After volunteering to star in a Sunday School Christmas pageant, these misfit kids end up teaching their town the true meaning of the holidays.

"The community theater has performed this show in the past," Malenosky said, "but it is one that a lot of people seem to like."

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee show on Sunday.

In addition to the play, which will be performed at the 1401 Riverside Blvd. theater, other activities will occur in addition to the show.

A chili dinner will take place prior to Thursday's show, while an "Ugly Sweater" contest and bake sale will liven up Friday's and Saturday's shows, respectively.

Photos with a certain visitor from the North Pole will occur at the completion of Sunday's show.

These extra added attractions will make up for the abbreviated run time of the play.

"Some of our plays can be lengthy, especially with a built-in intermission," Malenosky said. "This play is a bit shorter, since we know families are so busy this time of the year."

It is also a consideration for the youngest cast members of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

That is something both Malenosky and Cotter can identify with.

"Both of us are theater kids," Cotter said. "It seems like Meredith and I have known each other our entire lives."

Describing himself as a natural entertainer, Cotter said he enjoys helping young people discover their passion in performing.

Malenosky was slowly discovering a large part of directing a play didn't have much to do with acting.

"A director is a question-answerer," she admitted. "I spend a whole lot of time answering questions."

Actually, Malenosky spends a whole lot of time doing a bit of everything at the theater.

She has been involved in each of the four SCCT productions since the theater reopened in July.

"We had to take a long break due to pandemic restrictions," Malenosky said. "A lot of people missed seeing live theater."

And with "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" being SCCT's largest post-COVID production, it will be a good time to get back in the swing of things.

"This may not have been smart to choose such a large show for my directing debut but I like it," Malenosky said. "We have a terrific cast and it should be a good time for the entire family."

