If you are in the mood for a show that is an absolute riot, one of the best bets for your buck is going to see "Pageant" at LAMB Arts Regional Theatre.
The show is about to kick off its final weekend, so you have until June 22 to see this fantastically hilarious romp of a show.
Written by Morningside College graduate Bill Russell, the plot of the show is exactly what you would think it is by hearing it's name; it is a pageant show where the contestants are vying for the title of Miss Glamouresse. The twist is that all the ladies competing in the pageant are played by men and the chauvinistic, somewhat manly emcee Frankie Cavalier is played by a woman. Although the male actors are in female clothes, in no way is this a drag show, as the men are playing female characters; each with her own charms.
Russ Wooley, the owner of LAMB, said he has been wanting to get his hands on this show for years, but this just seemed like the right time to jump on it.
"The show is incredibly fun," said Wooley. "'Pageant' has been on our list for quite a few years. We thought that this season we would have the cast. I know it is Pride time, and having this in the June slot worked out really nice. That was one of those serendipity things."
The writer, Russell, actually came in and cast and directed the musical.
"Bill was in town in February doing an event at Morningside College," said Wooley. "That is when we held auditions for a lot of the casting for this show, and Bill helped out. We did some recorded auditions and some live auditions. The plan was to have Donny (Short), the musical director and choreographer, get the songs and choreography on its feet and send recordings to Bill. The last 15 days Bill came in to block the show and work on the dialogue with the actors, then put everything together. It worked pretty God-darn well."
So far, the show has been a major hit with the audiences.
"It is absolutely wonderful," said Wooley. "Everybody leaves with a smile on their face. What a great time in the theatre. Some people tell me that their cheeks hurt after the show from laughing so hard. It is light and fluffy with excellent actors and musicians on stage. It's just a win, win, win."
The show is definitely fun, but a whole lot of work went into this production, including making tons of props from scratch.
"It is a small show in numbers, but it is a big technical show," he said. "Each of the contestants has at least six costume changes, the emcee has three or four. There are incredibly intricate props that had to be made from scratch for the show. The mini proscenium is satin criss-crossed with real ribbon so you can see it is quilted. Everything on the set is very feminine."
Most of the actors agree with the most challenging aspect of this show: the costume changes.
"The most challenging part of the show for me is the number of costume changes and looks we go through each night," said Donny Short (Miss West Coast). "It requires organization to have everything lined up and ready to go so you know you are not going to miss a beat."
"The makeup was challenging for me because I haven't done makeup like this before," said Brian Hamman (Miss Texas). "The costume changes are just crazy. Sometimes you have half a page of dialogue to get off stage, completely get out of one dress and into another while still looking presentable and making sure the hair looks nice."
"There are costume changes; one after the other," said Brandon Mojica (Miss Industrial Northeast). "You have to get it right without forgetting anything; jewelry, wigs...you don't want to go out there without a wig on."
"My most challenging aspect was definitely playing a woman," said Jacob Bushby (Miss Great Plains). "That's new to me; the cross-dressing part of it. The makeup isn't entirely new, but it's definitely to a whole new caliber."
Another fun aspect of this show is that there is a bit of crowd participation. In the beginning of the show, the emcee, Frankie Cavalier chooses five judges from the audience. At the end of the pageant, the judges are given score cards to judge each contestant with a point scale from one to 10. The contestant with the highest score at the end will be crowned Miss Glamouresse.
"The audience will get a ton of enjoyment," said Wooley. "For a couple of hours you can come here, have fun, relax and laugh a lot."