Sioux City stand-up Garie Lewis produces YouTube content

Don't tell anyone, but Garie Lewis may be cheating on his mirror.
"I swear that's how it feels every time I do a live-stream performance, either on Zoom, Facebook or for YouTube," the veteran stand-up comedian explained. "I usually practice new material in front of a mirror in my room. With the pandemic, I'm also now performing new material in front of a computer screen in my room.
"Hope my mirror doesn't find out that I've been spending time with someone else," Lewis said with a laugh.
Don't worry, Garie, your secret's safe with us.
The Sioux City-based comic will present "A Little Bit Funny," a musical program that combines wit, satire and song, as a Betty Strong Encounter Center live-stream production.
It may be viewed at Facebook.com/sclandac and siouxcitylcic.com, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
How did "A Little Bit Funny" come about?
Well, the title came from (the Betty Strong Encounter Center's) Tracy Bennett. I'm guessing she wasn't trying to suggest 'Garie is just a little bit funny.' In this case, it was a deliberate decision on my part to do a show where music was more important than stand-up."
Is that a new phenomenon for you?
"Not entirely. I often perform music during open mic nights at Vangarde Arts. The songs can be from parodies that I wrote over the years. Or they might be straight covers of songs I'd listen to on the radio, from the 1990s to now."
I bet you did have a lot of time on the road, going from gig to gig while listening to the radio. So, who were you listening to?
"So, you're looking for a playlist, huh? Let's say, I'll play music that audiences will likely recognize. People like Steve Earle and Nanci Griffith kept me sane on many a long road trip."
That's interesting to hear you put it like that. I know many comedians call stand-up a form of therapy. With comedy clubs and other performing venues closed due to COVID-19 concerns, did you find yourself ... um, you know?
"Going bonkers? Yeah, you can put it that way. You miss having outlet once it goes away. Plus if you're making a living on stand-up, the pandemic dried up your revenue stream."
Was this when your YouTube Channel became a thing?
"Sorta. It actually started after somebody convinced me to do a 25-day pushup challenge. That allowed me to get my feet wet. Once the 25 days had lapsed, I began doing a daily monologue called 'Teatime of the Socially Distance Soul.' I've even acquired a sponsor (Patreon), which will give me a stream of revenue based upon subscriptions and per-stream views.
That's cool. But it can't take the joy you receive from live performing, right?
"Well, it is different. So much of stand-up is based on relatability. When I talk about something in my act, I'll see people nod their heads, signifying those things also happen to them. When a person leaves a comment on a YouTube video, you're getting a similar form of immediate feedback and a similar form of relatability."
But you don't hear laughs online.
"Music's easier to do as a live-stream. Stand-up comedy is still tough to do. With more vaccinations becoming available, more clubs will reopen. I've already performed in South Dakota, in Onawa, Iowa, and, soon, will be doing gigs in Sioux City. People need to have an opportunity. It is therapy for comics as well as for audiences."