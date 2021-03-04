Sioux City stand-up Garie Lewis produces YouTube content

Is that a new phenomenon for you?

"Not entirely. I often perform music during open mic nights at Vangarde Arts. The songs can be from parodies that I wrote over the years. Or they might be straight covers of songs I'd listen to on the radio, from the 1990s to now."

I bet you did have a lot of time on the road, going from gig to gig while listening to the radio. So, who were you listening to?

"So, you're looking for a playlist, huh? Let's say, I'll play music that audiences will likely recognize. People like Steve Earle and Nanci Griffith kept me sane on many a long road trip."

That's interesting to hear you put it like that. I know many comedians call stand-up a form of therapy. With comedy clubs and other performing venues closed due to COVID-19 concerns, did you find yourself ... um, you know?

"Going bonkers? Yeah, you can put it that way. You miss having outlet once it goes away. Plus if you're making a living on stand-up, the pandemic dried up your revenue stream."

Was this when your YouTube Channel became a thing?