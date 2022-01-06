Siouxland theater groups reflect on the performing arts during a pandemic

Looking out into the audience prior to the start of the Le Mars Community Theatre's production of "Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent," leading man Joe Ouradnik knew there wasn't a bad seat in the house.

After all, if audience members didn't want to sit on metal folding chairs, they could always watch the show on the bleachers, near the basketball hoops.

Wait, bleachers? Basketball hoops?

It's true. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Le Mars Community Theatre had to temporarily exchange the Postal Playhouse, a 107-year-old former post office building which is its normal home, for the Plymouth County Historic Museum, a 116-year-old building that previously housed Le Mars' former Central High School.

THEATER WITH PLENTY OF BLEACHER SEATING?

Not only did the Le Mars Community Theatre stage May 2021's "Jake Revolver" -- a parody of steamy 1940s crime noir melodramas -- inside a former high school gymnasium, September 2021's "Vintage Hitchcock" -- a quirky show-within-a-show -- also utilized the museum as a makeshift theater.

"At the Postal Playhouse, the shows were so intimate," Ouradnik, who is a corporate trainer by day, admitted. "For 'Jake Revolver,' we need to go big in order to match the stage."

"The Historical Museum may not have the same acoustics or the stage lighting we have at the Postal Playhouse," director Pete Laskie added. "But it does offer plenty of social distancing."

Keeping both actors, stage crews and audience members safe became key as area theater groups began performing again after a long coronavirus-driven hiatus.

LOUD CARS, BARKING DOGS AND THE THRILL OF OUTDOOR THEATER

That included the New Stage Players, who performed the Tony Award-winning "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," outside of their South Sioux City theater in June 2021.

"I've never acted on an outdoor stage before," actor Dani Youngberg said at the time. "We were rehearsing a scene when you can hear a train passing by a few blocks away."

Youngberg's costar Mary Baker had a similar experience.

"Loud cars, barking dogs, rabbits running across the field," Baker noted. "Those things can happen at any moment."

But there were some pluses to staging an outdoor show.

FIGURATIVE AND LITERAL FIREWORKS

When Morningside University's School of Visual and Performing Arts presented William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on the campus's Buhler Outdoor Performance Center in August 2021, it had lots of dramatic fireworks during the show and literal fireworks as part of an explosive grand finale.

"The fireworks will be an extra incentive," Morningside performing arts assistant professor Taylor Clemens said at the time. "You couldn't do that with a show inside of Klinger-Neal (Theatre)."

OK, we'll grant him that. But we'll also mention an indisputable fact: Klinger-Neal is equipped with air conditioning and an outdoor show will be pretty oppressive in August.

This is why Clemens and his crew pared the three-hour-plus "A Midsummer Night's Dream" into a more manageable show.

ONE PLAY, TWO DIRECTORS, HANDFUL OF ACTORS & 209 STORIES

Think it was tough editing Shakespeare? The Sioux City Community Theatre had two directors, a handful of actors and characters from 209 different fairy tales in a single production.

Its July 2021 production of "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" took every fairy tale you loved as a kid, turned it on its ear and, then, supersized it.

"We wanted to do a show that was fast-paced and packed with laughs," director Erik Sorensen said. "(Due to COVID), everyone has been cooped up for so long."

"I think the audience has missed seeing live, local theater," codirector Benji Cotter said. "It is also true for the people who put on plays."

In both "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" as well as in December 2021's "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," the Community Theatre chose plays with smaller casts and more chances to remain socially distanced, on and off the stage.

PERFORMING ARTS DURING A PANDEMIC AGE

This was the same approach taken by Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, which in March 2021, presented a play in which characters communicate solely through email.

So, it is something schmaltzy and romantic like A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters," right?

Um, no. Written by one of the actors from TV's "Mystery Science Theatre 3000," Lamb's production of "Hate Mail" was a case of love-gone-wrong with a duo of bickering Gen Z-ers.

Lamb's subsequent staging of the madcap "Unnecessary Farce" (in October 2021) and the musical "Winter Wonderettes" (in December 2021) was indicative of the 417 Market St. facility's desire to bring back the performing arts even during a ongoing pandemic.

"I think people are ready for some feel-good entertainment," Lamb cofounder Russ Wooley said.

While attendance is down from pre-pandemic times, he is optimistic about theater in Siouxland.

"We made the decision to only do shows that have small casts, plus our seating is staggered to ensure social distancing," Wooley said.

Meredith Malenosky, an actor in the Community Theatre's "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" and a codirector of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," echoed Wooley's sentiments. "Nothing beats seeing a play being live on a stage," she said.

