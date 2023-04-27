The young son of migrant workers, Tomas Rivera followed his family as they moved from Texas to Iowa in the 1940s.

Feeling out of place in his new surroundings, Tomas was befriended by a school librarian who helped the studious young man gain a lifelong love for learning.

As an adult, Tomas Rivera became an educator as well as an advocate for Mexican-Americans. His inspirational story became the basis of writer Pat Mora’s popular children’s book, “Tomas and the Library Lady.”

The book was eventually turned into a play that will now be the second production for the South Sioux City-based El Proyecto Dramatico del Teatro, which is Siouxland’s only bilingual/Spanish theater group.

“Tomas and the Library Lady” – or “Tomas y la Sanora de la Biblioteca” – will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.

El Proyecto Dramatico was the brainchild of Natali Ramirez, Ivonet Torres and New Stage Players’ Kristy Tremayne.

An actor, director and costumer who had worked in all of Sioux City’s community theater groups, Tremayne said New Stage Players was formed to make theater accessible to everyone.

This is why New Stage Players was instrumental in The Penguin Project – a program which gives young people with developmental disabilities or special needs a chance to participate in a musical production – to Siouxland.

It was also why Tremayne jumped at the chance to bring El Proyecto Dramatico to New Stage Players.

“Given the population of South Sioux City as well as Siouxland, there should’ve been a Spanish-speaking theater years ago.”

Torres, one of the “Tomas and the Library Lady’s” directors agreed.

“When I was growing up, I was involved in choir but not theater,” she said. “That was because none of the plays spoke to me and I felt like I wouldn’t belong.”

Which is why it was important to stage shows like “Tomas and the Library Lady” and last year’s “The Singing Nana,” which was also based on a popular children’s book.

“Our approach was to create a ‘From the Page to the Stage’ series, which would bring in kids,” Tremayne said. “Casting those kids in the shows would bring in families who would see that, yes, the plays would be accessible from all walks of life.”

That had always been in an issue in the past, Torres said.

“When you’ve only been in the country, everything can be intimidating,” she said. “If you don’t understand English very well, even a play can seem scary.”

To increase awareness to the migrant lifestyle – a major theme in “Tomas and the Library Lady” – a few migrant workers will be on hand to speak on the issue.

“That’s how you know you’re really connecting,” Torres said. “When a person sees something in a play and says ‘this is my life,’ then you know you’re on the right track.”