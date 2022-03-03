'The Glass Menagerie' showcases struggle between art, family and changing mores

Leslie Werden would be more than happy to entertain any "gentleman callers." First, she needs to get a handle on her Mississippi accent.

"It's the hardest thing for me," she said, mid-rehearsal. "A Southern accent doesn't come naturally for me."

Werden was playing the role of faded Southern belle Amanda Wingfield in Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie."

Long considered a classic work of the American stage, "The Glass Menagerie" will be presented Thursday and Friday, March 10 - 17, and March 17 -20 at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

A play with strong autobiographical elements to Tennessee Williams, "The Glass Menagerie" revolves around embittered wannabe poet Tom, his emotionally fragile sister Laura and histrionic mother Amanda, who struggles to raise her family in St. Louis of the 1930s.

"By necessity, Amanda's life revolves around her family," Werden explained. "That's because her options for survival are very limited. Women of that era weren't thought to be breadwinners and the future of Amanda's family rested on landing a gentleman caller to save the day."

That is, if Tom Wingfield's $65-a-month job at the box factory doesn't keep the family solvent.

"Tom feels frustrated by his going-nowhere job," explained Tom's portrayer Brian Hamman. "While he does love his family, Tom also feels burdened by his family and would do anything to escape."

On the other hand, Laura Wingfield's world is even smaller than her brother's or her mother's.

Suffering from a crippling inferiority complex, Laura has created a fictional kingdom consisting of glass figurines which allow her to cope when things get too intense.

"Laura is, literally, the keeper of the glass menagerie," actress Liz Paz said. "This is her safe place."

According to director Russ Wooley, Laura isn't the only character who chooses to live in a parallel universe.

"Tennessee Williams was very smart when he called this a 'memory' play," Wooley said. "Through the character of Tom, he said this a story based upon recollections that have not happened precisely as presented."

Keeping with this fuzzy reality, Lamb's highly stylized staging of "The Glass Menagerie" is reflected in its sets which are separated by platforms, creating a play-within-a-play effect.

"The family is scraping by, but just barely," Wooley said. "When they are talking to one another, the family isn't always saying what they mean."

This distinction was especially challenging for Paz, whose portrayal of an introverted girl runs counter to the actor's natural exuberance.

"It isn't easy playing someone like Laura," she said. "By isolating herself, Laura knows she'll be safe."

At least, Tom can escape his reality through the movies.

"Tom is a frustrated writer but he is also a stand-in for Tennessee Williams," Hamman said. "The play is seen through his eyes and he is the one who is providing the point-of-view."

Wooley said it is this point-of-view that keeps "The Glass Menagerie" relevant, generation after generation.

After premiering in Chicago in 1944, "The Glass Menagerie" moved to Broadway, where it became Williams' first successful play.

While Williams scored subsequent hits with "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," and "Sweet Bird of Youth," Wooley said the tug-of-war between art and obligation makes "The Glass Menagerie" a classic.

"It is a relatable show and that doesn't change," he said. "Plus it is is a beautifully written play and some of the dialogue is absolutely poetic."

It is the often poetic dialogue that will sometime trip up Werden.

"Amanda, by design, is supposed to be over-the-top," Werden said. "By showing that she really does love her children and wants what is best for them keeps Amanda grounded."

Well, that is until the next gentleman caller comes a-courtin.'

"Amanda is very much a product of her time," Werden said. "A woman could only go so far without a man in her life."

