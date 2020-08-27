Theaters find new ways of staging drama, raising money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Live theater returns this weekend when the New Stage Players offers "Godspell Jr." at the Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Road, in South Sioux City.

Shows, staged outdoors, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“The reason we’re doing it outdoors is obviously COVID related,” said Tim Hess, one of the officials with New Stage Players.

Because it's being performed outside, Hess said, theatergoers can spread out and enjoy the show safely.

"Godspell Jr." is a condensed version of the Broadway musical about the life of Jesus.

New Stage Players wanted to do this show because they weren't able to complete their season earlier this year. Hess said they hope to bring back the canceled shows next year.

Hess said it has been hard to not perform for the last six months. When organizers figured out a way to safely stage a show, they started making plans.

"Godspell Jr.," Hess said, is "enabling our volunteers to get back into performing.”

Hess said the show will also give the theater some much-needed revenue.