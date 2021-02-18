With diverse cast, Northwestern College tackles race and class in Reader's Theater play

If "Sweat's" subject matter sounded a bit edgy for a small college affiliated with the Reformed Church of America, you're right. This is the reason that the Northwestern theater department wanted to tackle it.

"We often lament the lack of cultural diversity in our productions but we firmly believe that theater should represent the global body of Christ," Hubbard explained.

Too often, such productions would portray Christ's body as white, European and male. Not only were such depictions inadequate and limited, they reflected an unfortunate lack of diversity which existed on liberal arts campuses, especially in rural areas.

"Northwestern has some diversity," Hubbard said, "but it isn't always reflected in our productions."

This was why the theater department worked in collaboration with Northwestern's Office of Intercultural Development when it came to recruiting a multicultural cast for "Sweat."

To that end, Hubbard recruited members of his theater department as well as from the college's Red Raiders sports teams.

And instead of a staging a full-fledge production, Northwestern's "Sweat" will use a Reader's Theater format.