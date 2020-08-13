Youth Theatre gives students a quick refresher course

For a few months, the Sioux City Community Theatre wasn’t able to have any events or shows, including youth camps and programs.
Benji Cotter, Youth Theatre director, said the theater was able to do a mini-camp Aug. 8.
“I really wanted to have something for them to do,” he said.
Cotter said for the one-day camp, people registered online. Kids who were part of this were broken off into smaller groups based on age.
This camp was outside so these groups were able to spread out.
Cotter said each age group did something different. The students ranged in age from 4 to 19.
“Each group worked with creative expression, characterization, fun voices, and developing future skills in their craft of live theater and performing,” Cotter said.
Younger students learned acting and theatre is just pretending. They did a lot with animal characters and storytelling.
For the older ones, scripts were introduced. Cotter said it was a chance to give kids a sense of how a play works.
Organizers wanted to encourage kids to write their own scripts, cast and direct their own plays to see how the process works.
Cotter said the older kids, those in sixth grade to high school, dug deeper with mock trials, student-led projects and monologues.
“They really dug in deep into personal feeling,” Cotter said.
The older kids used their personal feelings and how to express those feelings with what the character is going through.
While the Youth Theatre wasn’t able to do a lot of the regular things they do with their two-week summer camps, Cotter said they did provide a creative outlet.
Cotter said because of what other theaters are doing with their re-opening plans, the Youth Theatre should be able to do fall and spring theater classes.
These 10-week classes cover activities similar to the ones they do over the summer.
“We don’t have a specific show that we all work on jointly but we have a showcase at the very end of the semester,” Cotter said.
The showcase emphasizes what the students learned in classes.
The Youth Theatre also has non-acting classes like poetry and writing.
Cotter said due to coronavirus concerns schools might have to limit the arts. He added that's devastating for those who only have theater as an outlet.
