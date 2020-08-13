Youth Theatre gives students a quick refresher course

Cotter said the older kids, those in sixth grade to high school, dug deeper with mock trials, student-led projects and monologues.

“They really dug in deep into personal feeling,” Cotter said.

The older kids used their personal feelings and how to express those feelings with what the character is going through.

While the Youth Theatre wasn’t able to do a lot of the regular things they do with their two-week summer camps, Cotter said they did provide a creative outlet.

Cotter said because of what other theaters are doing with their re-opening plans, the Youth Theatre should be able to do fall and spring theater classes.

These 10-week classes cover activities similar to the ones they do over the summer.

“We don’t have a specific show that we all work on jointly but we have a showcase at the very end of the semester,” Cotter said.

The showcase emphasizes what the students learned in classes.

The Youth Theatre also has non-acting classes like poetry and writing.