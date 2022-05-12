Trace Adkins and Eddie Montgomery coming to Hard Rock's Battery Park

Country superstar Trace Adkins is joining Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's 2022 Battery Park lineup of outdoor summer concert shows.

Adkins, along with opening act Eddie Montgomery, of the country group Montgomery Gentry, will perform at Battery Park, 111 Third St., on July 15.

In his 25-year career in country music, Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums, charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous Grammy nominations.

A Louisiana native and a Grand Ole Opry member, Adkins has a new single, "Where the Country Girls At (featuring Luke Bryan and Pitbull), which is currently climbing the charts.

Like Adkins, Eddie Montgomery is a Grand Ole Opry member.

With more than 20 charted singles, Montgomery has earned CMA, ACM and Grammy awards and nominations. He is best known for such blue collar anthems as "Hell Yeah," "My Town" and "Hillbilly Shoes."

Popular country act Little Big Town has already announced a July 23 concert at Battery Park.

Founded in 1998, Little Big Town is comprised of members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook.

Their musical style relies heavily on four-part vocal harmonies, with all four members alternating as lead vocalists.

Other Battery Park shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Little Big Town and the Trace Adkins/Eddie Montgomery concerts are now on sale at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.