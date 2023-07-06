DR. WALLACE: I’m a girl and my best friend wants me to do her a favor that makes me very uncomfortable to even consider. We’re both 17 and virgins and have planned to remain that way until we each marry someday far in the future. In fact, we’ve had many long conversations about this topic.

This is why I was so surprised that she wanted me to go to our local drugstore to buy her a condom! I was shocked when she said this, and I asked her why she would even need one. She said that she did not plan to have sex, but if for some reason she changed her mind one night, she wanted to have “backup protection, just in case.”

She asked me to buy one for her because she’s afraid someone that knows her family might see her if she does it herself. We live in a town that has only about 12,000 people in it, so there are only a few places to buy condoms.

I don’t want to buy her one because if she were to end up using it, I’d feel responsible for her, even though of course that would be her decision. What do you think about her unusual request? — Uncomfortable All Around, via email

UNCOMFORTABLE ALL AROUND: I’d decline her request. Tell her that you have faith in her that she won’t make a poor decision on the spur of the moment in the future.

And you can add to that that you have a similar fear of someone noticing you buying condoms in public too, so that makes you even more sure that this is not a good idea for either of you.

I’M NOT HAPPY WITH GRANDMA’S INPUT

DR. WALLACE: My fiance and I have been together for three years. We are both 20 right now and we attend the same college. We don’t actually plan to get married until we both graduate, so that means about two years from now. My parents both love and support my relationship with my fiance, but my grandmother on my father’s side found out my fiance’s birthdate and she now claims we are not a natural match due to our astrological signs, therefore our union would be doomed from the start.

I am concerned that my grandmother is not behind us, but my mother tells me not to pay attention to her at all. My father simply has told me that his mother “is only trying to help you.”

Personally, I don’t think she’s being helpful at all, in fact, quite the opposite. Should I say anything specific to her about the fact that we are going to get married despite her warnings? — Not Happy With Grandma, via email

NOT HAPPY WITH GRANDMA: I would avoid the topic entirely with her as much as possible. If she does bring it up again, you can let her know politely that you heard her viewpoint and that even though you love and respect her, you plan to lean on the strength of your relationship rather than a general astrological suggestion.

If you wish to go a step further, you can do research online that will show you many happy marriages by people who don’t match up according to astrology,.