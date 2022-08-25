Tween 12 and 20: I really struggle with all-math classes

DR. WALLACE: I'm a good student and I get excellent grades, except when it comes to any type of mathematics class. I really struggle in this area and have spoken to many of my teachers about how best to study for these types of classes, but I still struggle to get a high C or occasionally a low B grade.

This really bothers me because I get mostly A grades in my other classes, and this math issue brings down my grade-point average.

Is there something wrong with me? What can I do or how can I study better so that I get higher grades in my mathematics classes? This also goes for algebra, calculus and trigonometry. I totally feel lost in just about all of them. — Math Is My Downfall, via email

MATH IS MY DOWNFALL: It sounds to me like you're doing the right thing in speaking to your teachers about how best to study for their class. Styles of teaching vary, and it's always good to show an interest in the class, sit up front, ask questions and let the teachers know that you're trying your best. Sometimes the demonstration of obvious effort will help a teacher to decide to give a student the higher of two grades when their performance straddles the threshold between grades, for example, between a B-minus or a C-plus grade.

The other thing you can do, if feasible for your or your family's budget, is to seek out a tutor who may be able to help you with the classes you're struggling with. Some tutors meet in person and there are also many others that can work with you online via Zoom, for example.

Do your best in these classes and let the chips fall where they may. You'll still have an excellent overall grade-point average, and everyone has stronger and weaker subjects when they're going through high school and even college. Most likely your future career will involve something not dominated by the mathematical field, but I trust you will have enough basic understanding of the subject matter that you will thrive in your ultimate chosen profession in another field!

I JUST GOT HIM BUT NOW I'M WORRIED

DR. WALLACE: I have a boyfriend, finally! I'm a teen girl who just finished my junior year in high school and although I've dated a few guys here and there, I've never had a steady boyfriend.

Well, this summer, all of that changed! A guy that I went out with two times over five weeks suddenly began to show a daily interest in me and now we spend time together five or six days a week, which is great, because I enjoy all the attention.

However, I do have one kind of big problem that I need to ask you about. When I'm alone with him he's great, gentle, caring and quite loving. However, whenever his friends are around, he talks tougher and even makes rude comments in front of me and puts me down sometimes in front of his friends.

I've waited so long to get a steady boyfriend, but I'm already wondering if I should stay in this relationship or cut it off with him. I've brought this up to him a few times when we're alone in private, and he just brushes me off and says it's simply "guy talk" and that I shouldn't worry about it. But I do worry about it because it really hurts my feelings. What can I do? — Finally Got One, but Now Not So Sure About It, via email

FINALLY GOT ONE, BUT NOW NOT SO SURE ABOUT IT: I doubt you will like what I have to say here, but my advice would be to exit this relationship and move on with your pride intact.

When he persists in speaking to you in a disparaging way in front of other people, especially after you have asked him privately not to do so, it indicates his true lack of respect for you. If he really cared about you, especially when you are 100% correct, he would care enough to clean up his act and honor your wishes. The fact that he makes the flimsy excuse of it simply being "guy talk" but continues to do it anyway is a red flag that you should not ignore.

And speaking of red flags, something may have changed in his social life recently. You mentioned two dates over five weeks and then his sudden daily interest in you. This could indicate that he was dating you while involved in another steadier relationship, and as soon as that one ended, he immediately began showering you with his time and attention. Unfortunately, his character in my opinion is not worthy of you. Leave this relationship and seek greener dating pastures, which you will eventually find and be much happier upon.