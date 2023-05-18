DR. WALLACE: Once the pandemic started, my parents started smoking marijuana regularly inside our house. Now it has reached epic proportions.

I'm graduating high school next month. I'll be off to college this fall, and I plan to live in the dorm on campus.

I'll be glad to be out of the house, but I'm worried about my two younger siblings who have several more years at home.

Not only will they be exposed to possible "contact highs," but they will also be exposed to secondhand smoke. When I mention this to my parents, they think I'm overreacting. They say that pot smoke is way less harmful than cigarette or cigar smoke.

Is this true? I always thought that smoke of any kind was bad for human lungs, especially young teens like my siblings. There's literally a cloud of smoke regularly wafting through our home. I get outside as often as I can, and I encourage my little brother and sister to do the same. — Glad to Leave There Soon, via email

GLAD TO LEAVE THERE SOON: You are absolutely correct. My friends at the American Lung Association have provided me valuable information on this topic for many years.

Here are their most recent findings:

The ALA cautions the public against smoking cannabis because of the risks it poses to the lungs. The health effects are determined in large part by how it's consumed, as it's commonly smoked using pipes, bongs, paper-wrapped joints and many other devices including those that heat or vaporize marijuana. It can also be consumed through dozens of different products including e-cigarettes, candy, brownies and other baked goods, capsules, beverages and more.

Smoke of any kind is harmful to lung health. Whether from burning wood, tobacco or marijuana, toxins and carcinogens are released from combustion. Smoke from marijuana combustion has been shown to contain many of the very same toxins, irritants and carcinogens as tobacco smoke. And to further exacerbate the risks, cannabis smokers tend to inhale more deeply and hold their breath longer than cigarette smokers, leading to a greater exposure per breath to tar, which increases health risks.

Furthermore, secondhand marijuana smoke contains many of the same toxins and carcinogens found in directly inhaled marijuana smoke, in similar amounts if not more. This creates deep concern that it could cause harmful health effects, especially among vulnerable children in the home.

Smoking marijuana clearly damages human lungs. Research shows that smoking marijuana causes chronic bronchitis, and marijuana smoke has been shown to injure the cell linings of the large airways, which could explain why smoking marijuana leads to symptoms such as chronic cough, phlegm production, wheeze and acute bronchitis.

Smoking marijuana has also been linked to cases of air pockets between the lungs and between the lungs and the chest wall, as well as large air bubbles in the lungs among young to middle-aged adults, mostly seen in heavy smokers of marijuana.

Smoking marijuana can harm more than just the lungs and respiratory system. It can also affect the immune system and the body's ability to fight disease, especially for those whose immune systems are already weakened from immunosuppressive drugs or diseases. Smoking marijuana hurts the lungs' first line of defense against infection by killing cells that help remove dust and germs as well as causing more mucus to be formed.

In addition, it also suppresses the immune system. These effects can lead to increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections among marijuana smokers. Frequent marijuana-only smokers typically have more health-care visits for respiratory conditions compared to nonsmokers.

Studies have shown that another potential threat to those with weakened immune systems is Aspergillus, a mold that can cause lung disorders. It can grow on marijuana, which if then smoked exposes the lungs to this fungus.

Additionally, the use of "vape pens" to inhale cannabis concentrates or liquids may have similar respiratory health effects as e-cigarette use. Furthermore, "dabbing" (inhaling flash-vaporized cannabis concentrates) may also cause respiratory problems.

In summary, smoking marijuana clearly damages the human lung, and regular use leads to chronic bronchitis and can cause an immunocompromised person to be more susceptible to lung infections.

No one should be exposed to secondhand marijuana smoke, especially young children and teenagers.

Due to the risks it poses to lung health, the ALA strongly cautions the public against smoking marijuana as well as tobacco products.

I consider this organization to be the gold standard when it comes to research and recommendations on this topic. I agree fully with their recommendations and suggest you make your parents aware of the above information immediately.

And if your parents don't stop exposing your young siblings to secondhand smoke, you should intervene on their behalf for their health and safety. You can start by speaking with the administrators at their school that can make contact to rectify the situation quickly. Child protective services may be an option if your parents continue to put your siblings at risk.