Tween 12 and 20: They know my every movement

DR. WALLACE: I love my parents but they're constantly tracking me! Ever since I got an iPhone in seventh grade, my parents have had me on Apple's tracking app, the one called "Find My Friends," I believe.

I've never really thought about it much up until recently, and since then it has really bothered me. It feels like they are constantly watching my location, as I will receive a text when I am out with my friends that will typically say something like, "Where are you right now?"

My frustration in this is that they know where I am because they have my location at all times and because it feels like they do not trust me because they are always checking it. I have never been dishonest with them about where I am going or who I am with, and the only time I ever had issues was when I was a few minutes past my curfew a few months ago, and even that was only a one-time thing and was truly no big deal in the big picture of things.

How do I ask them to stop doing these things without being disrespectful? — Feeling Like I'm Under a Microscope, via email

FEELING LIKE I'M UNDER A MICROSCOPE: Your letter did not mention your specific age, so I'll take an educated guess that you are likely under 18 years of age and therefore a minor.

Your parents have the right to track your cellphone if they choose to do so. The good news here is that you appear to have a good relationship with your parents and you're also a responsible young person.

The item that irritates you is that your parents occasionally ask you where you physically are, even though they have the ability to track your cellphone's location. It could be that sometimes they are more interested in knowing what type of venue you are at, rather than what cross streets or general geographic location you might currently be located at the time of their inquiry. Also, remember that you could be separated from your phone at any time, so just your reply to them is likely viewed as reassuring.

I suggest that you just send them brief texts updating them whenever they request, and then go back to enjoying your free time with your social life, your friends or the event you are attending. In the big picture of things, having parents that care enough to keep a close eye on you is actually a good thing, especially when you couple it with the freedoms you seem to be enjoying regularly alongside of that.

HE DRIVES TOO AGGRESSIVELY FOR ME

DR. WALLACE: My current boyfriend is a great guy, and he does treat me very well overall. We get along great and have been dating steadily now for seven months. We will both be seniors in high school when school resumes next month.

My only complaint is that when he gets behind the wheel of his car, he always feels the need to drive fast and act out of several lanes in a very masculine way like he's taking control of the traffic at all times. He insists upon weaving in and out to pass several cars and he regularly drives 10 to 20 mph above the speed limit. And since we've had more free time together this summer, I've noticed that his driving has gotten much more aggressive. We travel together more often and sometimes even go to events farther away than we usually do during the school year.

How can I get him to slow down and drive normally? — Worried Girlfriend, via email

WORRIED GIRLFRIEND: I advise you to stop riding with him! Don't put yourself at risk by letting his dangerous driving behavior put your safety and even your life in danger.

Tell him that you'll only ride with him in the future if he promises to obey all traffic laws and speed limits. Go so far as to tell him that if he can manage to convince you to ever again take a ride with him, that he better keep his word 100% of the time going forward. Let him know in advance that if he breaks his word, you'll exit his car permanently at the first available traffic light that he stops at.

Remember that a guy who won't take your personal safety to heart cares more about his gratitude than your well-being. I'd advise you to rethink your entire relationship if he breaks his word even once regarding his driving after you bring this issue up to him in an earnest conversation.