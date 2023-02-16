DR. WALLACE: Our family is kind of unusual in that we like to celebrate various holidays in our own way. Sometimes these holidays are not necessarily the ones that everyone else pays much attention to.

For example, next Monday is Presidents Day and our entire family makes a big deal about this. Several family members dress up in hats and beards to look like presidents from many years ago. And no matter how cold the weather is going to be that day, we must of course grill food outside on our patio even if we have to wear heavy coats. The women will chill out and socialize among themselves, but the men in our family will get a keg of beer going. Their "celebrations" usually take a bit of a dour turn soon after most of the men become very tipsy, and this upcoming event is going to be no different than all of the past ones.

Why do men in particular feel they need to get loaded up on beer at the drop of a hat with any thin excuse to imbibe until they literally fall over? It's like a family tradition in our family and for some others in our part of the country. I, for one, feel it's foolish and immature. Do you agree, or am I just a bit of a "stick in the mud?" — Not Amused, via email

NOT AMUSED: It appears to me that your family, particularly the men, enjoy carrying on family traditions that probably have been in place for many, many decades. In years gone by, beer was considered mainly a men's beverage. and women rarely if ever drank beer in public.

For some reason this led to the faulty belief that it was all right for men to drink lots of beer until they literally fell down in a stupor. I agree with you that this old tradition needs to be updated.

There is no reason not to celebrate Presidents Day or any other occasion, but it's unwise and crude for the revelers to behave in the manner you've outlined. I agree with your take here and feel these men are using the occasion to cut loose too much for their own good. Hopefully everyone sleeps at the party site and does not ever attempt to drive under these conditions.

I NEED YOUR ASSISTANCE RIGHT AWAY!

DR. WALLACE: I'd like your assistance and I need it fast! I met a really great guy at one of our high school sporting events last weekend and we really connected on many levels. I talked to him that evening for an hour and a half and we did nothing but laugh and complete each other's sentences.

Before I got a ride home with some friends and their parents, this guy and I exchanged telephone numbers since he told me he would like to ask me out on a formal date sometime. He happened to mention that he was in his first year of junior college, and I'm a sophomore in high school. It turns out that I'm 16 and this guy is 19, and when my parents found out about how old he is, they forbade me from dating him.

What advice can you give me that I can tell it to my parents and get them to change their minds? I like to think I'm very mature for my age, and I've already dated two boys before, so it's not like this'll be my first time going out on a date.

Do you have any great advice that will convince my parents that he's cool and allow me to date him? — I Really Like Him, via email

I REALLY LIKE HIM: Sorry to inform you that I don't have any special advice that will help you at this time. Due to your age and his, at this time of your life, I do agree with your parents.

Once you're 18 and he's 21, your situation will be a vastly different story. Not only will you be an adult at that point, but the three-year gap in your ages will also mean much less due to your mental and emotional maturity that will be further developed as an 18-year-old. At the age of 16 with very limited dating experience, I feel that dating a 19-year-old college student is not a good idea for you — at this time.

I never enjoy being the bearer of bad news or advice that is not going to be well-received, but I must answer you honestly. You now have my position on this issue, given your current age.