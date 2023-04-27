DR. WALLACE: We seem to have a lot of arguments in our family, but they are usually settled, and we move on. Over the years I'd say that the end results of these arguments have been pretty fair and equitable. Each family member (or group) has won some, lost some and compromised sometimes.

But this spring we have hit major gridlock on a family argument. I won't go into the topic or the details since it would take too much time to explain, but I can tell you that this is not a matter of life and death, but it is an important issue to our whole family.

Fortunately, we have debated this in a civil manner so far, but a final result or compromise has eluded and frustrated us. If we were a jury, we'd tell the judge that we're hopelessly deadlocked! Over your career, have you come up with (or seen) good ideas for families to settle important issues on which they disagree? — Still Stuck on This Issue, via email

STILL STUCK ON THIS ISSUE: It may be time for your family to bring in a few "casual and neutral" arbitrators to help you settle the issue or to provide new perspectives or angles to analyze it that may be helpful.

These third parties should be family members such as uncles, aunts, grandparents or cousins. They can also be trusted family friends or co-workers who know your family well, and if the issue is suitable for discussion outside your family, then this pool of contacts may also be helpful.

It makes sense to bring in three arbitrators so that there will be a final decision reached with no "ties." The key is to have each family member or group of family members approve the arbitrators in advance, and not to be forced to accept a person who may automatically align with one of the parties in advance, as this will defeat the purpose. Since your family seems to have a track record of working out issues well in the past, I trust you can mutually compile a panel of three neutral arbitrators who will listen carefully to the issue with an open mind, and then give a fair and well-reasoned decision once everything has been fully discussed.

I have seen this method work out well in the past for some families I knew back when I was a board member of a local hospital. Good luck to your family and I hope you can find a reasonable solution that everyone can ultimately accept and honor.

MY FACE IS A MESS!

DR. WALLACE: I have blemishes on my skin and I'm 16 years old. They started appearing on my face about three or four months ago and the situation seems to be getting worse.

I've talked to my parents a lot about this, but they keep telling me that the acne blemishes will go away on their own quite soon. I'm really worried now because I wash my face several times each day and I'm very careful about what food I eat. I don't eat any greasy or junk food at all just in case that might help my situation.

I'm starting to feel pretty bad about myself, and since the acne continues to get worse, my self-esteem has plummeted to an all-time low. I have a few close friends, but I used to be outgoing and could easily talk to many students that I barely knew. Now I only hide out with my close friends, and I keep my head down the rest of the time while I'm at school.

Is there anything else I can do at this point besides pleading with my parents to get me professional medical assistance? — My Face Is a Mess, via email

MY FACE IS A MESS: You are absolutely overdue for a visit to a professional dermatologist in your area. Mention to your parents that you wrote a letter to this column and that after hearing about your situation, I highly recommended that your parents allow you to see a licensed dermatologist as soon as possible.

A good dermatologist can explain your situation in detail to you and your parents simultaneously. Fortunately, there are medications and strategies these days that help with acne better than ever before. I highly recommend that your family help you to plan to address this issue right away. It's quite unlikely that your acne will quickly reverse course without professional attention.