Tween 12 and 20

DR. WALLACE: I'm 15 and just started to get seriously interested in music. When I was younger, I always liked music but never paid much attention to it other than singing along with a few choruses of popular songs on the radio.

Now that I'm older, and especially because I have several good friends who regularly play music, my interest level has risen greatly. Four of my good friends, two guys and two girls, have formed a garage band. They have a lot of fun playing covers of popular songs and they are even writing a couple of their own songs now too. A few of the band members told me that if I can learn to play the piano or keyboard, they could likely add me to their current lineup. I would love that! So, I need to start learning the piano right away if I'm going to have any chance to join this band.

The good news is my mom has always told me that she would pay for lessons if I ever became interested in music. But over the past several years I never took her up on this offer.

My father, on the other hand, has been indifferent when it comes to music. So when I told my parents the other day that I wanted to learn the piano and start taking lessons, my father told my mother and me that he felt I was already too old to begin an instrument like this. He said that most piano virtuosos start playing by the age of 7 or 8 if they want to be great.

What do you think? Am I too old to take piano lessons? — Newly Minted Music Lover, via email

NEWLY MINTED MUSIC LOVER: You're absolutely not too old to begin taking piano lessons! Anyone can opt to learn any instrument at any point in life. Not everyone who plays an instrument has the goal of becoming a virtuoso, as your father puts it, but instead many individuals simply like to play for fun, relaxation or a way to socialize and enjoy making music with others.

Lean on your mother's prior offers to you and let her know that you'll put in the effort and work to make any lessons they provide for you to be taken quite seriously.

Also realize that it may take you quite some time to learn the basics, so a few piano or keyboard lessons will not likely vault you into quickly becoming a contributing band member, but over time your skills will improve if you stick with it.

If your parents give you the green light to go forward, then ask your musically inclined friends who they know that might be a good instructor for you. You can also ask the teachers in the music department at your school the same question.

Good luck giving the piano a try! At the very least I trust you'll find the opportunity to receive piano lessons motivating and enjoyable, especially given your newly discovered interest in music.

I REALLY WANT TO DATE THIS GUY!

DR. WALLACE: I recently met a wonderful guy at a wedding reception I attended a few weeks ago. So far we've only had a few daytime lunches together so that we could talk and get to know each other better.

He's a great conversationalist and I can tell he's smart too. He has a good job and he's been able to tell me some funny stories about his recent work experiences. In short, I'd like to date him more regularly, but there's one thing holding me back. He just turned 20 and I'm currently 17. I'll turn 18 the very first week of next May, at which time I understand that I'll be an adult and can make my own decisions.

But right now, my parents have a rule that I can only date guys who go to my high school and who are no older than 18. This pretty much means I can date anyone at my school, but this interesting new guy is off-limits per my family's rules.

I haven't said anything yet since I consider the two short lunches I had with him to be just casual hangouts, not formal dates. I'd like to continue to see him socially, and this would be evening dates as well or perhaps anytime on a weekend. Since I'm so close to 18, do you feel this would be all right since we get along so well? I can also mention that I'm very responsible and mature for my age. — I Want to Date Him, via email

I WANT TO DATE HIM: Since you yourself mentioned that you're quite responsible and mature for your age, I suggest you do the mature thing. This would be to explain to your parents how you met him, how old he is and that you would enjoy seeing him socially if they would allow you to do so.

Your parents may or may not be open to this idea, but I suggest that you uphold your integrity by remaining honest with your parents. Perhaps you could ask them if you might invite him over to meet them, or perhaps your parents and you could have lunch with him some weekend day so that they would get to know him a bit better. This might be your only avenue to even consider dating him at your present age.

In any case, you're only roughly six months from turning 18, so being honest with your parents now will go a long way toward staying in harmony with them once you become an adult. I also recommend that you explain your full situation to this guy. If he's willing to wait for you, you might have a nice dating future next spring. If he balks in any way, such as turning down your offer to meet your parents, then you may realize he's not quite as compatible with you as you initially thought. In any case, stay truthful with your parents. Family harmony is paramount and you will be a beneficiary of maintaining it.