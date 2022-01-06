Twelfth Night Handbell Festival taking place on Sunday

Featuring some of the area's top handbell musicians, the 40th Twelfth Night Handbell Festival will be taking place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Morningside University's Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

Under the direction of Don Nelson, the 15-member band will perform a seasonal selection of music, suitable for the 12 nights which follow Christmas.

In addition, the handbell choir will use the event to give thanks to Eleanor Tasker, its founder. Tasker, 94, recently retired from her role as the choir director.

"Bright and Glorious Is the Sky" -- a new tune which was commissioned in honor of Tasker -- will be performed live under the direction of its South Dakota-based composer Cathy Moklebust.

The event is free and is open to the public.

