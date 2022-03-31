 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Twinges' author signing books at South Sioux City library

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Norfolk Daily News columnist Tammy Marshall will discuss her new book, "Twinges," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. 

"Twinges" revolved around Nora Matthews, an elementary school teacher with the ability to predict her students' futures through sensations that she calls "Twinges."

Marshall, a retired high school language teacher, will also be signing copies of the book during the event. 

