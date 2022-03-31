'Twinges' author signing books at South Sioux City library

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Norfolk Daily News columnist Tammy Marshall will discuss her new book, "Twinges," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.
"Twinges" revolved around Nora Matthews, an elementary school teacher with the ability to predict her students' futures through sensations that she calls "Twinges."
Marshall, a retired high school language teacher, will also be signing copies of the book during the event.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today