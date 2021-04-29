 Skip to main content
Two Iowa rock and roll legends in concert at Vangarde Arts
Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Sandage

Journal photo by Tim Hynds

Musician Cathy Sandage is shown Thursday in her Sioux City home. Sandage, who has performed in several bands, including Odd Buzzard and The Yellow Rose Band, is being inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

 Journal photo by Nick Hytrek / F

Two Iowa rock and roll legends will be taking the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday, for a rare joint performance.

Cathy Sandage, a 2010 Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association "Women Who Rock" Hall of Famer, and Micky Petersen, a 2003 Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association inductee as a member of Bonesteel, have more more than 80 years of music history between them. 

Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing and face masks are required at all Vangarde Arts concerts. For information on upcoming shows, go to Facebook.com/vangarde.arts.

