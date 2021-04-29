Two Iowa rock and roll legends in concert at Vangarde Arts

Two Iowa rock and roll legends will be taking the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday, for a rare joint performance.

Cathy Sandage, a 2010 Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association "Women Who Rock" Hall of Famer, and Micky Petersen, a 2003 Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association inductee as a member of Bonesteel, have more more than 80 years of music history between them.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing and face masks are required at all Vangarde Arts concerts. For information on upcoming shows, go to Facebook.com/vangarde.arts.

