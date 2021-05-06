Two person art exhibit now at Blue Cat Gallery

WAYNE, Neb. -- "Earth as We See It," a two-person exhibit featuring works created by Amy Tomasevicz and Jerene Kruse has opened at Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St.
Tomasevicz, a retired art educator, creates collages and paintings depicting Nebraska landscapes, florals and animals. Kruse, who was awarded Art Teacher of the Year from the Nebraska Art Teachers Association in 2010, creates ceramic vessels and fused glass.
Blue Glass Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. More information can be found at BlueCatGalleryStudio.com.