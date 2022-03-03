USD Chamber Singers coming to Sioux City

The nationally recognized University of South Dakota Chamber Singers and their conductor, David Holdhusen, will participateg in a week-long concert tour during the University's March spring break.

The ensemble will be performing at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St.

"Our students will have an opportunity to perform in multiple venues with different acoustics," Holdhusen, professor or music and USD choral activities director, said. "Because we'll be on the road for an entire week, the students have the opportunity to work like professional performer, which is an important experience for our young musician, and something they will really enjoy."

This year's musical program, "Out of the Ashes," includes classical and contemporary musical selections spanning a variety of languages and cultures. Throughout the course of the concert, the choir will perform traditional choral music, folk songs and spirituals, all geared to take the audience on a journey from hope to despair.

"The idea behind this year's program is basically what we have lived through during the past tow years," Holdhusen said. "It is a person's journey from despair and destruction to hope and salvation. It is like the phoenix rising from the ashes to create something news and beautiful. It is a tremendous, heart-filled, emotional journey told through the magic of musical expression."

Admission is free to all of the Chamber Singers' performances. A freewill donation will be collected at each venue. Copies of the singers' newest CD, "Lux Aeterna," will be on sale at all tour locations.

