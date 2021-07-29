 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vintage motorcycles coming to the Encounter Center
0 Comments

Vintage motorcycles coming to the Encounter Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycles

Seen with a 1919 Excelsior motorcycle with sidecar, motorcycle collector Richard Schultz will have vintage motorcycles on display Aug. 3-29 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

 Provided

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will rev up its engines as collector Richard Schultz brings his "Marvelous Motorcycles" to the center's atrium Aug. 3-29.

Among the vintage motorcycles will be a 1938 Indian 4-Cylinder and a 1941 Harley Davidson Military Prototype.

A longtime rider from Le Mars, Iowa, Schultz began restoring vintage antique motorcycles and cars beginning in the late 1960s.

Schultz has been active in the Antique Motorcycle Club of America for more than 48 years and was its former national director. In addition, he has published two books for enthusiasts, including one about Henderson Motorcycles, that featured a forward by Jay Leno.

Admission to the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is free. For information on the center's programs, call 712-224-5242.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
New Movies
Weekender

New Movies

'OLD' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News