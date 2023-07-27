MUSIC
Volbeat with Special Guest Halestorm, 7 p.m., July 29; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Dame’s Rocket, 8 p.m., July 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Maddie & Tae, 8 p.m., Aug. 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Lainey Wilson with Special Guest Kaitlin Butts, 7 p.m., Aug. 10; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Ludacris, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Mogen’s Herors at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Foghat: Road Fever Tour, 8 p.m., Aug. 12; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Wallflowers, 8 p.m., Aug. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Emo Night Brooklyn, 8 p.m., Aug. 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Gimme Gimme Disco, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Here Come The Mummies, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ned Ledoux, 8 p.m., Oct. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
The Pork Tornados, 8 p.m., Oct. 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Galaxy at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen, 7 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Marshall Tucker Band: Infinite Road Tour 2023, 8 p.m., Oct. 20; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Senders at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 28; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Pollinator Garden Seed Bombs, 6:30 p.m., July 27; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Whooo Are You?, 2 p.m., July 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Bug Safari, 10 a.m., July 29; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O’Brien Ave. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet an Animal, 2 p.m., July 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Dorothy Pecaut Center Staff at the Woodbury County Fair, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 2-6; Woodbury County Fairgrounds, Fair St., Moville. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Brad Williams, 7 p.m., Sept. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Reza, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Disney On Ice: Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Sept. 22; 11 a.m., 3 p.m, 7 p.m., Sept. 23; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., Sept. 24; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ginger Billy, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Oct. 14; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Shane Gillis, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., July 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Clay County Fair, 12 p.m., Aug. 10, 11, 12; 515 High St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: sdclaycountyfair@gmail.com.
41st Annual Swap Meet & Flea Market Weekend, 8 a.m., Aug. 19, 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
6th Annual Monona County Veterans Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m., Aug. 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
SPORTING
United Way of Siouxland’s Pickleball for a Purpose, 9 a.m., Aug. 9; The Arena Sports Academy, 4501 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-255-3551.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years”, Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m., July 26, 29, Aug. 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 23, 26, 30, Sept. 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, Oct. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., July 27, Aug. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31; 9 a.m. July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 20, 24, Sept. 14, 28; Casey’s Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.