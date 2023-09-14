CALENDAR
Music
Amy Lavere & Will Sexton, 8 p.m., Sept. 14; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
An Evening with Kris Lager Solo, 8 p.m., Sept. 20; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
NMN Live! - Alice Shu-Yao, 12 p.m., Sept. 22; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
Pablo Masis - Albun Release, 8 p.m., Sept. 27; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ned Ledoux, 8 p.m., Oct. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
The Pork Tornados, 8 p.m., Oct. 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Galaxy at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen, 7 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live In Concert, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Marshall Tucker Band: Infinite Road Tour 2023, 8 p.m., Oct. 20; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Senders at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 28; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Teo Nguyen: Viêt Nam Peace Project, Aug. 17 to Jan. 14; Judy Onofrio: Deep Dive, Sept. 21 to Feb. 11; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
THEATER
Brad Williams, 7 p.m., Sept. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Reza, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Disney On Ice: Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Sept. 22; 11 a.m., 3 p.m, 7 p.m., Sept. 23; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., Sept. 24; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ginger Billy, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Oct. 14; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Shane Gillis, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Party in the Park, 9 a.m., Sept. 16; 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-276-5333.
Boogie & Bid to Benefit Deb McNary, 2 p.m., Sept. 16; The Armory, 603 Princeton St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 712-204-4151.
Okoberfest at Jefferson Beer Supply, 12 p.m., Sept. 23; Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D. Information: 605-966-5829.
37th Chamber Annual Dinner, 5:15 p.m., Sept. 28; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-255-7903.
NMM Special Exhibition “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years”, Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m., Sept. 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, Oct. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, 19, 21, 26, 28; 9 a.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26, Sept. 16, 23, 30; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Sept. 18, 25; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, 28; Casey’s Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Beginner Linedance Class, 7 p.m., Sept. 18, 25; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.
Country Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Sept. 21, 28; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276