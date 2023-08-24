CALENDAR
MUSIC
Emo Night Brooklyn, 8 p.m., Aug. 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Gimme Gimme Disco, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Curtis Salgado - Blues Icon, 8 p.m., Sept. 1; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Here Come The Mummies, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
NMN Live! - YVonnic Prené, 12 p.m., Sept. 8; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
People are also reading…
The Frontment: Playing for Keeps Tour, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Teo Nguyen: Việt Nam Peace Project, Aug. 17 to Jan. 14; Amanda Browder: Razzle Dazzle, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Iconic Iowa Traveling Photo Exhibit, Sept. 4 to Sept. 8; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St. Information: 515-725-9704.
OUTDOORS
Monarch Tagging, 6 p.m., Aug. 31; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Monarch Tagging, 6 p.m., Sept. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Monarch Tagging, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Sept. 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Sept. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living Open House Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., Aug. 24; Stonebrook Suites Assisted Living, 301 Dakota Dunes Blvd., North Sioux City. Information: 605-242-0013.
Danbury Corn Days, Aug. 25, 26, 27; Danbury, Iowa. Information: 712-840-0327.
Commmunity Celebration - NMM Permanent Exhibitions Grand Reopening, 1 p.m., Aug. 26; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 24, 29, 31, Sept. 5, 7, 12; 9 a.m., Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 9; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 26, 30, Sept. 2, 6, 9, 13; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 24; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.