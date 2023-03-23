CALENDAR
MUSIC
Travis Denning, 8 p.m., March 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
John Waite, 8 p.m., March 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Cathy Sandage & Mickey Lee Petersen, 8 p.m., March 25; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
MercyMe, 7 p.m., April 1; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Terry Quiett Band, 8 p.m., April 1; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Whiskey Mash Band - High Energy Bluegrass, 8 p.m., April 7; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
The Oak Ridge Boys: Front Porch Singin' Tour 2023, 8 p.m., April 14; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Wildwoods - Folk/Americana, 8 p.m., April 14; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Rock the Cure with the Breakfast Club, 8 p.m., April 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers, 8 p.m., April 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Aladdin In Concert, 7:30 p.m., April 22; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Badfinger, 8 p.m., April 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Hurricane Ruth, 8 p.m., April 22; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Nu Metal Madness Tour, 7 p.m., April 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Joe & Vicki Price, 8 p.m., April 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Blackhawk, 7 p.m., May 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Jason Walsmith of the Nadas, 8 p.m., May 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Trivium, 7 p.m., May 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Alice Cooper: Too Close for Comfort Tour, 7 p.m., May 7; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Foreigner: The Greatest Hits, 7 p.m., May 13; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, 8 p.m., June 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Hinder, 8 p.m., July 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Heavy, Nov. 11 to April 23; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 25 to April 9; Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
THEATER
Ron L. Moyer One Acts, March 24-26; Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3484.
Chicago The Musical, 7:30 p.m., April 11; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Madagascar The Musical, 3 p.m., April 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Fiddler on the Roof, 7:30 p.m., May 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Bluey's Big Play, 6 p.m., June 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m., June 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Jerry Seinfeld, 7 p.m., July 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Read the Room: Psychic Gallery Read w/ Amy & Malia, 6 p.m., March 24; Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
March 2023 Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., March 25; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 507-438-8001.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., March 25; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Midwest Honor Flight Trivia Night, 6 p.m., March 25; American Legion, 109 East 19th St., South Sioux City. Information: 605-215-1319.
Sound Bath: Planting Seeds, 6 p.m., March 27; Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., April 12; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., April 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., May 10; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., May 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., June 14; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., June 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., July 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
SPORTING
Next Level Wrestling 17, 7 p.m., March 31; El Ranchito Restaurant & Bar, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 712-430-2937.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 10 a.m., (Crash Zone), 12:30 p.m. (Main Show), 5 p.m. (Crash Zone), 7:30 p.m., May 13; 12 p.m. (Crash Zone), 2:30 p.m. (Main Show), May 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Way of the Warrior 7: A Night to Remember, 6 p.m., April 8; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-204-7084.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Oct. 7; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., March 23, 28, 30, April 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27; 9 a.m. March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Holy Cross Parish Famous Fish Dinner, 4:30 p.m., March 24, 31; Holy Cross Parish St. Michael Catholic Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive. Information: 712-277-2949.
Saturday Art Lesson, 10:30 a.m., March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 24; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tech Talks with Reenie, 6 p.m., March 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.