Weekender calendar

MUSIC
Big Head Todd And The Monsters, 8 p.m., Jan. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Replay - Rock N’ Roll, 8 p.m., Jan. 14; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
On Your Feet!, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to March 5; Heavy, Nov. 11 to Feb. 12; Camera Club: Greatest Hits, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Larassa Kabel: Sojourn, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
People are also reading…
Alcohol Ink: Beautiful Blooms with Paula Crandell (Adult Painting), 6 p.m., Jan 19, 26; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.
Beginning Printmaking with Pete Licht (Adult Printmaking), 1:30 p.m., Jan 21, 28; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.
OUTDOORS
Life in Denali National Park, 7 p.m., Jan. 5; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Polar Bears, 10 a.m., Jan. 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wild N’ Woodsy Art Club - Snowflakes & Cocoa Balls, 4:30 p.m., Jan. 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Jan. 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Jan. 18; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Tommy Davidson, 7 p.m., Jan. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
COMMUNITY
Winter Break Camp, 7:30 a.m., Dec. 26-Jan. 3; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 604 Riverview Dr., South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
True Stories + Poetry • Liminal, 7 p.m., Jan. 7; Design West Sioux City, 1014 Design Place. Information: info@allykarsyn.com.
INFORMATIONAL
Passport to FUN! Summer Camp Early Registration, 9 a.m., Jan. 1-15; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 601 River View Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Jan. 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24; 9 a.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Jan. 9, 16, 23; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.