MUSIC
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., July 15; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 7:30 p.m., July 19; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Maddie Poppe, 8 p.m., July 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Bad Actors - Glue - Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, 9 p.m., July 22; Marty’s Tavern, 1306 Court St.
Volbeat with Special Guest Halestorm, 7 p.m., July 29; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Maddie & Tae, 8 p.m., Aug. 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Lainey Wilson with Special Guest Kaitlin Butts, 7 p.m., Aug. 10; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Ludacris, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Mogen’s Herors at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Foghat: Road Fever Tour, 8 p.m., Aug. 12; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Wallflowers, 8 p.m., Aug. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Emo Night Brooklyn, 8 p.m., Aug. 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Gimme Gimme Disco, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Here Come The Mummies, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ned Ledoux, 8 p.m., Oct. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Galaxy at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen, 7 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce vSt. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Senders at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 28; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Reptiles Program, 10 a.m., July 15; Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Make & Take Craft, 2 p.m., July 15; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Hike, 10 a.m., July 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Bug Safari, 10 a.m., July 22; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
RAGBRAI Kickoff Concert & Bike Expo, 10 a.m., July 22; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Meet an Animal, 2 p.m., July 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Kayak, 10 a.m., July 25; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., July 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Pollinator Garden Seed Bombs, 6:30 p.m., July 27; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Whooo Are You?, 2 p.m., July 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet an Animal, 2 p.m., July 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Brad Williams, 7 p.m., Sept. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Reza, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Ginger Billy, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Oct. 14; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Shane Gillis, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., July 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Mid-Step Services 9th Annual Golf Tournament, 11:15 a.m., July 14; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-274-2252.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years”, Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m., July 15, 19, 22, 26, 29, Aug. 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 23, 26, 30, Sept. 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, Oct. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., July 13, 18, 20, 25, 27, Aug. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31; 9 a.m. July 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., July 13, 27, Aug. 20, 24, Sept. 14, 28; Casey’s Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.