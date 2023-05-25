Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MUSIC

Erik Koskinen, 8 p.m., May 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Elaine Peacock & Friends, 7 p.m., May 27; Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, S.D. Information: 605-267-2859.

Rusty Wright Band, 8 p.m., June 2; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience, 8 p.m., June 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Drag Me to Brunch, 11 a.m., June 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

NMM Live! Paul Imholte, 12 p.m. June 16; National Music Museum, 414 Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

The Expressions at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., June 17; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., June 17; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Wood Belly, 8 p.m., June 21; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

NMM Live! Lynx Lynx, 12 p.m. June 23; National Music Museum, 414 Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, 8 p.m., June 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Hinder, 8 p.m., July 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

John Conlee: Live in Concert, 8 p.m., July 7; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.

Trey Lewis, 8 p.m., July 8; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., July 15; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 7:30 p.m., July 19; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Maddie Poppe, 8 p.m., July 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Volbeat with Special Guest Halestorm, 7 p.m., July 29; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Lainey Wilson, 7 p.m., Aug. 10; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Ludacris, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Mogen’s Herors at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

The Wallflowers, 8 p.m., Aug. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Galaxy at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Killer Queen — A Tribute to Queen, 7 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

The Senders at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 28; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Evening Campfire, 7 p.m., June 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales, 10 a.m., June 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Pond Study, 10 a.m., June 17; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., June 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Archery in the Park, 10 a.m., June 24; Snyder Bend Park, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

Youth Fishing Program, 10 a.m., June 29; Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Bluey’s Big Play, 6 p.m., June 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m., June 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Jerry Seinfeld, 7 p.m., July 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Reza, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Ginger Billy, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Oct. 14; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

COMMUNITY

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., May 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

SUX Pride 2023, 11 a.m., June 3, 4; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St.

Rent-A-Space, 9 a.m., June 10; Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd. Information: 712-233-1491.

Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., June 14; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Goodwill of the Great Plains 100-Year & Customer Appreciation Celebration, 11 a.m., June 15; Goodwill of the Great Plains, 1116 Holton Dr., Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-258-4511.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., June 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., July 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

INFORMATIONAL

Drop Spindle Workshop, 1 p.m., April 1, 8; Growing Up Lulu Fiber Arts, 116 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-635-7409.

SPORTING

Way of the Warrior 7: A Night to Remember, 6 p.m., April 8; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-204-7084.

16th Annual Tee for TeamMates, 1 p.m., May 6; Covington Links Golf Course, 497 Golf Road, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7581.

Siouxland Y Scramble, 10 a.m., May 12; Whispering Creek Golf Club, 6500 Whispering Creek Drive. Information: 402-404-8439.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 10 a.m., (Crash Zone), 12:30 p.m. (Main Show), 5 p.m. (Crash Zone), 7:30 p.m., May 13; 12 p.m. (Crash Zone), 2:30 p.m. (Main Show), May 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Young Leaders 11th Annual Caddyshack Golf Scramble, 12:30 p.m., June 16; Two Rivers Golf Club, 1250 Oak Tree Lane, North Sioux City. Information: 712-255-3551.

HISTORICAL

NMM Special Exhibition “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years,” Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Sioux City Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m., May 27, 31, June 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, July 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29, Aug. 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 23, 26, 30, Sept. 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, Oct. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.

Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., May 25, 30, June 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29; 9 a.m. May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., May 29, June 5, 12, 19, 26; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 25, June 8, 22, July 13, 27, Aug. 20, 24, Sept. 14, 28; Casey’s Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.