Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR

MUSIC

One Night With the King, 7 p.m., Jan. 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Justin Moore with Special Guest Pricilla Block, 7 p.m., Feb. 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to March 5; Heavy, Nov. 11 to Feb. 12; Camera Club: Greatest Hits, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Larassa Kabel: Sojourn, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.

Alcohol Ink: Beautiful Blooms with Paula Crandell (Adult Painting), 6 p.m., Jan 19, 26; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.

Beginning Printmaking with Pete Licht (Adult Printmaking), 1:30 p.m., Jan 21, 28; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.

Alcohol Ink: Land and Seascapes with Paula Crandell (Adult Painting), 12 p.m., Feb. 4; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.

OUTDOORS

Winter Tree Identification Hike, 10 a.m., Jan. 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Hairspray, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

January 2023 Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., Jan. 28; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 507-438-8001.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Jan. 28; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Sound Bath: Stirring the Soul, 6 p.m., Jan. 29; Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.

INFORMATIONAL

Financial Peace University, 11:45 a.m., Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12; Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha St. Information: 712-560-6684.

Intro to Tarot: Unlocking the Secrets, 1 p.m., Jan. 29, Feb. 12, 26; Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.

Learning: Mobile Device Basics, 6 p.m., Jan. 23; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Aprendiendo: Dispositivos Moviles, 11 a.m., Jan. 28; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Tech Talks with Reenie, 6 p.m., Jan. 25, Feb. 1; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Jan. 26, 31, Feb. 2, 7; 9 a.m. Jan. 28, Feb. 4; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.

Evening Yoga with Brenda, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 26; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Dungeons and Donna: An Introduction to Dungeons & Dragons, 4 p.m., Jan. 26; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Country Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Jan. 26; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.

Saturday Art Lesson, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 28, Feb. 4; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Jan. 30, Feb. 6; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Linedance Classes, 7 p.m., Jan. 30, Feb. 6; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.

