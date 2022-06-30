Weekender comic

Just In
Founded by Koithan and fellow guitarist Strub in 2017, the band will be playing Saturday in the Park's main stage on July 2.
Coming off of 2021's wildly successful two-day Saturday in the Park, featuring AJR and John Fogerty, Bernstein said this year's show snuck up on him.
Everything you could want to know about the Avett Brothers before they take the stage as Saturday in the Park headliners
Servant Shop, which Lindberg helped to found with drummer Corey Freese in 2015, has played gigs in Sioux City, Omaha and everyplace in between.
"We're a high-energy blues rock duo who creates a lot of noise," Lindberg said, describing Servant Shop's style.
Richard Miller, also known as MIL Muziq, is a hip hop and rap artist based in Sioux City. In this Q&A, Miller describes his musical upbringing and what he thinks he brings to the table at Saturday in the Park.
When people used to ask Elle King what her genre was, she'd say "I don't know? You tell me."
Best known for songs like "Glitter," "Persephone" and "Cry in the Mirror," the band will be playing Saturday in the Park's Main Stage on July 2.
MIL MUZIQ/C NOTE 12:30
Describing their sound as "backyard BBQ breakup music," the band created music that was soulful and relatable.
Four records in two years, a successful series of tours plus having their song "Break My Fall" land on the cult Netflix animated series "Bojack Horseman" helped to put Doc Robinson on the map.