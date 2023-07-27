Legendary rock group Cheap Trick will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Oct. 6

An American institution since 1974, Cheap Trick is made up of Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums).

The band is made up of true pioneers, with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender” and "I Want You To Want Me.”

Tickets are on sale at OrpheumLive.com or at the Primebank Box Office in the Tyson Events Center.