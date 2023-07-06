‘SOUND OF FREEDOM’

(Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug reference and language throughout)

The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

'WARHORSE ONE' (Rated R for violence and some language)

A gunned down Navy SEAL Master Chief must guide a child to safety through a gauntlet of hostile Taliban insurgents and survive the brutal Afghanistan wilderness.

'INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR' (Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, frightening images and strong language)

The Lamberts 10 years after the last installment, as Dalton begins college.

'THE OUT-LAWS' (Rated R for language throughout, violence, sexual material and brief drug use)

A straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Come Out Fighting'

'Walker: Independence: The Complete Series'

'Polite Society'

'Sweetwater'