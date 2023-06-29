'INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and language, action and smoking)

Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

'RUBY GILLMAN: TEENAGE KRAKEN' (Rated PG for some action, rude humor and thematic elements)

A shy adolescent learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters, which is bigger than she could have ever imagined.

'NIMONA' (Rated PG for violence and action, some language and rude humor)

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona -- a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.

'CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT' (Rated R for language throughout, drug use, some violence and graphic nudity) A police detective suffering from cancer makes a deal with an informant to get killed in the line of duty, so his family can receive the hefty death benefits from the department.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Evil Dead Rise'

'Big George Foreman'

'Johnny & Clyde'

'The Tank'